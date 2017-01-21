Sat | Jan 21, 2017

New JDF head reaffirms army's commitment to help police in crime fight

The head of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Major General Rocky Meade has again committed to deploying additional resources to help the police tackle the country's crime problem. The assurance came this afternoon during a ceremony at Up Park...
More than one million protest US President worldwide #WomensMarch

WASHINGTON (AP): In a global exclamation of defiance and solidarity, more than one million people rallied at women's marches in the nation's capital and cities around the world Saturday to send President Donald Trump an emphatic message on... 5:27 pm EST
Trump takes charge - 45th United States president sworn in

WASHINGTON (AP):Pledging to empower America's "forgotten men and women", Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States yesterday, taking command of a deeply divided nation and ushering in an unpredictable era in Washington....
Champagne toasts in Moscow

MOSCOW (AP):Champagne corks popped yesterday in Moscow as Russians celebrated the start of Donald Trump's presidency, confident of better relations ahead between the two countries."It's weird, but it's great, and for the first time ever Russians are...
Kingston's Renfrew hotel construction ahead of schedule

The Rapture - Figment of the imagination or something coming?

In a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trump: for the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed. - 1 Corinthians 15:52The concept of God ruling the universe is already a huge debate for...
Giving back the 'Wright' way

Grey Ground, Manchester:It is said that happiness doesn't result from what is received, but from what is given. For approximately seven years, the Wright and Williams families, along with friends, have experienced sheer happiness from spending the...
Jimmy Adams targets winning WI structure

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC):Newly appointed Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams says one of the major items on his agenda is creating a structure that can lead to the establishing of a new winning culture in West Indies cricket.The former Windies Test...
ISSA pleased with Champs changes

All 105 principals present at yesterday's Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) meeting held at the Terra Nova Hotel voted in favour of the implementation of the five-point proposal recommended by the technical committee of Boys and...
FINSAC report to be ready in seven months

Finance and Public Service Minister Audley Shaw has announced a seven month timeline for the completion of the Financial Sector Adjustment Company (FINSAC) report into the collapse of the financial sector in the 1990s. Shaw said the Commissioners...
Morrison reappointed VP of regional group on payment system

Livingstone Morrison, Bank of Jamaica Deputy Governor, Administration and Technical Services, Finance and Technology, and Payment and Risk Management has been re-elected vice president of the working group on payment system issues of Latin America...
Jemere Morgan debuts at four on Billboard

There is only one new set of the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart for the week of January 28 and it is also a new name from a well-established family in Jamaican popular music. Jemere Morgan's Transition has started its Billboard chart journey at...
David Rodigan to release autobiography - Book to focus on deejay's career in reggae

United Kingdom Reggae icon David Rodigan, MBE, has announced that he will be releasing an autobiography covering his 40 years of deejaying.The book, titled My Life In Reggae, was written with Ian Burrell and is scheduled to be released in March....
Editorial | Getting sick people off the streets

In the aftermath of recent killings by men said to be of unsound mind, the mental-health crisis has once again surged to the fore, yet there are no clear policy directives on how to deal with these persons who roam our streets in major cities and...
Orville Higgins | Don’t make premature stars of schoolboy ballers

Last week, my Gleaner column was titled 'Watch the hype'. In a nutshell, I was warning us as Jamaican sports lovers to be careful how we advocate for the pushing of schoolboys into the national senior...
Letter of the Day | Double standard by JLP

THE EDITOR, Sir:In about 2012, a Jamaican pilot was convicted in Qatar of a sexual offence involving a child. It is reported that he was sentenced to five years' imprisonment.After he served his sentence, he was returned to...
Pastor caught having sex with 11-y-o

All five of us, senior retirees and close friends, went to a Kingston hospital to visit my grandson, Barry, who was in a car accident. A popular newsman that he is, he commented on the...
Rescuers search for 30 after avalanche hits Italian hotel

PENNE (AP):Rescue workers reported no signs of life Thursday at a four-star hotel buried by an avalanche in the mountains of earthquake-stricken central Italy. Two bodies were recovered of the estimated 30 people trapped inside as the risk of more...
Mideast expects big changes under Trump

CAIRO (AP):Donald Trump's all-but-dismissal of human rights as a foreign policy principle could hit like an earthquake across a Middle East landscape beset by warring factions and beleaguered governments, with...
VIDEO: An arresting proposal in Three Miles

When Ronald Donaldson decided to pop the question to Teresa Martinez, his girlfriend of three and a half years, he wanted to be different. Always known as a prankster in high school, Donaldson wanted to do something out of the box. ...
High fashion at Trump's Inauguration

For her husband's inauguration, Melania Trump wore a sky-blue cashmere jacket and mock turtleneck dress by Ralph Lauren, designer of many pantsuits worn over the years by Donald Trump's former rival Hillary Clinton. Mrs Trump's outfit...
