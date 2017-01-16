Mon | Jan 16, 2017

Latest News

Tell us the alternative, correctional association reacts to rejected prison deal Audio

Chairman of the Jamaica Federation of Corrections, Arlington Turner, says the Government should outline an alternative now that it has rejected the United Kingdom's offer to help to build a prison here. Foreign Affairs Minister, Senator Kamina...
Trafigura appeal to be heard today

The appeal which has delayed the hearing of the Trafigura case involving members of the People’s National Party is set to begin in the Court of Appeal today. Authorities in The Netherlands want PNP President Portia Simpson Miller and other... 39 minutes ago
Lead Stories

Gangsters wiped out - Wanted men among six killed by police in gun battle

Six alleged gangsters, three of whom are St James' most wanted men, were killed in a blazing gun battle with a police-military patrol in the quiet Goodwill community, which is located on the St James-Trelawny border, shortly after 9:30 p.m. on...
Children demand urgent attention, says Samuels

Women and children will, for the first time, be the focus of the 37th National Leadership Prayer Breakfast, which takes place at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in St Andrew on Thursday, according to the Reverend Dr Stevenson Samuels, chair of the...
Hospitality Jamaica

Kingston's Renfrew hotel construction ahead of schedule

News

Editors' Forum | What is your wish list for Clarendon for 2017?

Dei Rasi Freckleton, founder, Youth For Change - Crime in and of itself is very difficult to be eradicated, but it can be controlled, and so I'd love to see a holistic approach where the entire community and all the stakeholders are brought in,...
Fixing Clarendon is every resident's problem

If Senior Superintendent Vendolyn Cameron-Powell has her way, Clarendon will soon be the ideal place to live and raise a family.At a special Gleaner Editors' Forum on Thursday at the Versalles Hotel in the parish, Powell stressed her determination...
Sports

ISSA hits back at coaches

PRESIDENT of the Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA), Dr Walton Small, has hit back at high-school athletics coaches, saying that proposed changes for the ISSA-GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Athletics Championships were based on their own...
My best team ever - Dyke

It is early days in the 2017 track and field season, but after two assignments under their belt, defending ISSA-GraceKennedy Girls champions Edwin Allen have sent a strong message to their rivals with a fourth consecutive title in their sights.Edwin...
Business

Credit union reform entering year 17

It's been nearly two decades since the formal process began to bring credit unions under the regulatory ambit of the Bank of Jamaica BOJ.Last week, the central bank said that there is still legislative work to be done but offered no timelines.The...
MegaMart pulls recalled curry

MegaMart Wholesale Club has moved to rid its shelves of curry powder produced by Oriental Packing Company Inc and recalled by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), confirming that the products are sold in Jamaica.MegaMart marketing manager Omar...
Entertainment

Night and day, wind and raindrops - Rebel Salute night two a 13-hour marathon

Yesterday morning, a brisk wind tugged at the striped tie dangling from Sanchez's right rear pocket as his exquisite voice, spot-on song selections and synergy with the band repeatedly whipped the large audience at Grizzly's Plantation Cove, Priory...
Marion ministers, upset Tarrus leaves Salute

WESTERN BUREAU:Although partially derailed by a backstage spat between singer Tarrus Riley and veteran deejay Anthony B, night one of Rebel Salute 2017, on Friday, still showed quality, despite fans feeling short-changed by Riley's actions.A clearly...
Commentary

Editorial | Cutting off the Gov’t’s nose

There is good sense in the proverb about cutting off one's nose and spiting one's face. It is about people doing things not in their best interests or in pursuance of good sense, merely to stand for ceremony, or to save face. This is what the...
Michael Abrahams | Retraumatising childhood sex abuse survivors

The Moravian Church sex scandal has escalated a national conversation on the sexual abuse of children. The story reads like a sordid soap opera, with allegations and revelations being spat out at maddening velocity. Apart from the alleged victims...
Letters

Letter of the Day | Church chock-full of paedophiles

THE EDITOR, Sir:The Christian Brethren Assemblies of Jamaica (CBAJ) is one of 10 religious groups admitted as interested parties to oppose my constitutional challenge to the Jamaican anti-sodomy law. One of the...
Letter of the Day | Church, abuse victims all need healing

THE EDITOR, Sir:I am about to share some sentiments that do not take away from the fact that the victims of the crime have been in pain and suffering, and will continue to bear the attendant consequences for a...
World News

Facebook introduces measures to tackle fake news in Germany

BERLIN (AP):Facebook says it's introducing measures to tackle the spread of fake news in Germany, months before the country holds a national election.The social network said yesterday the investigative...
World diplomats to Trump, Israel: Mideast needs peace

PARIS (AP):Sending a forceful message to Israel's prime minister and the incoming Donald Trump administration, dozens of countries called yesterday on Israel and the Palestinians to revive work toward long-elusive peace - including an independent...
