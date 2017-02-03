Fri | Feb 3, 2017

Cayman Islands announces conditional visa exemption for Jamaicans

The Caymanian government has announced a conditional visa exemption for Jamaicans visiting that country. According to a report in the Cayman Compass, Premier Alden McLaughlin on Thursday announced the immigration initiative. Here are the conditions...
UWI medical science student reported missing found safe

The 22-year-old medical science student at the University of The West Indies, Mona, who had been reported missing, has been located. The student, Jaydene Branche, had been missing since Tuesday. Director of marketing and communications at the... 5:39 pm EST
Anal sex row - Debate reignites with proposal to expand definition of intercourse

The old debate about anal sex has been resurrected with a United Nations (UN) recommendation that Jamaica's Parliament approve a redefinition of sexual intercourse to add penetration of the mouth or anus in order to fairly protect men and women...
Gleaner special: Light on violence

University of the West Indies lecturer Dr Herbert Gayle turns the spotlight on the problem of social violence that has severely impacted Jamaica. 
Happy days are here again

Prank calls hurting Falmouth firefighters

Western Bureau:Deputy Superintendent Roland Walters of the Falmouth Fire Station issuing a special appeal to persons making prank calls to the fire department to desist from doing so, because it is negatively impacting their capacity to function...
Diary of a ghetto priest | We really are missionaries of love who serve the poor

We really are missionaries of love who serve the poorIt was about 9 o'clock in the evening. We were just about to begin our daily night prayers when suddenly the phone rang. It was our volunteer staff in Bethlehem Home, her voice sounded nervous and...
Bailey makes Bundesliga debut in loss

Jamaican winger Leon Bailey came on as a second half substitute on his debut for Bayer Leverkusen during their 1-0 defeat to Hamburg in the German Bundesliga today. The 19-year-old Bailey entered the field in the 82nd minute when he replaced...
Carter's appeal has 'good chance'

Sports lawyer Dr Emir Crowne has said that Olympian Nesta Carter has a good chance of getting his 2008 Olympic gold medal back when his legal team submits an official appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).Carter and his Beijing Games...
Rainforest adds new markets

Rainforest Seafood has added five new markets amid  a continued push to grow its export lines. Since January, the company has exported lobsters caught in Jamaican waters and conch to Greece, Germany and the United Arab Emirates. It also began...
Take the profit out of crime – Clarke

Deputy Chair of the Economic Growth Council (EGC), Nigel Clarke says that taking the profit out of crime is one of the most effective ways to address criminal activity in Jamaica. He suggested that most crimes are committed by organised criminal...
For the Reckord | Musicals to the ears, eyes

Lovers of musicals should enjoy the two lively, colourful productions on stage this weekend. The Jamaica Junior Theatre's The Wiz is at the Philip Sherlock Centre for the Creative Arts (PSCCA), UWI, Mona, and the Little Theatre Movement's 2016-17...
Dance, directing show strengths, weaknesses

I give the choreographers and directors of the two shows equal marks. The Wiz choreographer Liane Williams had to create dances of several different styles to suit the many different characters. Consequently, her dances are more interesting than the...
Editorial | Facing the grief of corruption

This week, Andrew Holness acknowledged the crisis of corruption that engulfs Jamaica."There is no denying," the prime minister told Parliament, "that whilst we have made significant strides as a politically independent country, we could have...
Peter Espeut | Those rapacious banks

Banks ain't what they used to be. At about age 10, my father took me to open my first bank account at the newly opened Bank of Nova Scotia branch in Liguanea Plaza (across the street from where it is located today) under Roger Clarke's famous guango...
Letter of the Day | The audacity of banks

THE EDITOR, Sir:Knowing what we all know now about the clandestine behaviour of our banks, if Transparency International (TI) were to redo its rating of Jamaica, I'm certain that the index would fall further.Let us recall the...
Vet church workers with childcare roles

THE EDITOR, Sir:The increasing number of child sexual abuse allegations/charges being brought against members of the clergy and the wider Christian community is perplexing, to say the least.If anyone knows the high regard that God has for children,...
German researchers claim discovery of Nazi sub off Azores

BERLIN (AP):German researchers say they have found a Nazi-era submarine that sunk in the Atlantic Ocean during World War II.The Rebikoff-Niggeler Foundation says the wreck of U-581 was found last...
Trump vows to repeal political limits on churches

WASHINGTON (AP):Declaring that religious freedom is "under threat," President Donald Trump vowed yesterday to repeal a rarely enforced IRS rule that says pastors who endorse candidates from the pulpit risk losing their tax-exempt status."I will get...
Touch down with Copperwood Pork

Super Bowl Sundays now has a place in the Jamaican culture, becoming yet another sporting activity which draws families and friends together. Copperwood Pork has got in on the action with their spare ribs which is the perfect addition to any Super...
All about the red

Going red for a cause has never looked better. From red carpet, to red dresses and red ties. Campionites and their fashionable associates, came out in their fashionable numbers to partake in the highly anticipated annual fundraiser- Campion...
