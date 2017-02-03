Home
Cayman Islands announces conditional visa exemption for Jamaicans
The Caymanian government has announced a conditional visa exemption for Jamaicans visiting that country. According to a report in the Cayman Compass, Premier Alden McLaughlin on Thursday announced the immigration initiative. Here are the conditions...Comments
UWI medical science student reported missing found safe
The 22-year-old medical science student at the University of The West Indies, Mona, who had been reported missing, has been located. The student, Jaydene Branche, had been missing since Tuesday. Director of marketing and communications at the...Comments
- Stakeholders ignore CAC on request for bad gas compensation
- Cross Roads tax office cashiers on fraud charges granted bail
- Caribbean tourism stakeholders looking to Mexico for new market
- Attorneys for man challenging extradition to Canada files application in Supreme CourtAudio
- UPDATE: Second tourist dies in Trelawny crash
Anal sex row - Debate reignites with proposal to expand definition of intercourse
The old debate about anal sex has been resurrected with a United Nations (UN) recommendation that Jamaica's Parliament approve a redefinition of sexual intercourse to add penetration of the mouth or anus in order to fairly protect men and women...Comments
Gleaner special: Light on violence
University of the West Indies lecturer Dr Herbert Gayle turns the spotlight on the problem of social violence that has severely impacted Jamaica.Comments
Prank calls hurting Falmouth firefighters
Western Bureau:Deputy Superintendent Roland Walters of the Falmouth Fire Station issuing a special appeal to persons making prank calls to the fire department to desist from doing so, because it is negatively impacting their capacity to function...Comments
Diary of a ghetto priest | We really are missionaries of love who serve the poor
We really are missionaries of love who serve the poorIt was about 9 o'clock in the evening. We were just about to begin our daily night prayers when suddenly the phone rang. It was our volunteer staff in Bethlehem Home, her voice sounded nervous and...Comments
Bailey makes Bundesliga debut in loss
Jamaican winger Leon Bailey came on as a second half substitute on his debut for Bayer Leverkusen during their 1-0 defeat to Hamburg in the German Bundesliga today. The 19-year-old Bailey entered the field in the 82nd minute when he replaced...Comments
Carter's appeal has 'good chance'
Sports lawyer Dr Emir Crowne has said that Olympian Nesta Carter has a good chance of getting his 2008 Olympic gold medal back when his legal team submits an official appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).Carter and his Beijing Games...Comments
Rainforest adds new markets
Rainforest Seafood has added five new markets amid a continued push to grow its export lines. Since January, the company has exported lobsters caught in Jamaican waters and conch to Greece, Germany and the United Arab Emirates. It also began...Comments
Take the profit out of crime – Clarke
Deputy Chair of the Economic Growth Council (EGC), Nigel Clarke says that taking the profit out of crime is one of the most effective ways to address criminal activity in Jamaica. He suggested that most crimes are committed by organised criminal...Comments
For the Reckord | Musicals to the ears, eyes
Lovers of musicals should enjoy the two lively, colourful productions on stage this weekend. The Jamaica Junior Theatre's The Wiz is at the Philip Sherlock Centre for the Creative Arts (PSCCA), UWI, Mona, and the Little Theatre Movement's 2016-17...Comments
Dance, directing show strengths, weaknesses
I give the choreographers and directors of the two shows equal marks. The Wiz choreographer Liane Williams had to create dances of several different styles to suit the many different characters. Consequently, her dances are more interesting than the...Comments
Letter of the Day | The audacity of banks
THE EDITOR, Sir:Knowing what we all know now about the clandestine behaviour of our banks, if Transparency International (TI) were to redo its rating of Jamaica, I'm certain that the index would fall further.Let us recall the...Comments
Vet church workers with childcare roles
THE EDITOR, Sir:The increasing number of child sexual abuse allegations/charges being brought against members of the clergy and the wider Christian community is perplexing, to say the least.If anyone knows the high regard that God has for children,...Comments
German researchers claim discovery of Nazi sub off Azores
BERLIN (AP):German researchers say they have found a Nazi-era submarine that sunk in the Atlantic Ocean during World War II.The Rebikoff-Niggeler Foundation says the wreck of U-581 was found last...Comments
Trump vows to repeal political limits on churches
WASHINGTON (AP):Declaring that religious freedom is "under threat," President Donald Trump vowed yesterday to repeal a rarely enforced IRS rule that says pastors who endorse candidates from the pulpit risk losing their tax-exempt status."I will get...Comments
Touch down with Copperwood Pork
Super Bowl Sundays now has a place in the Jamaican culture, becoming yet another sporting activity which draws families and friends together. Copperwood Pork has got in on the action with their spare ribs which is the perfect addition to any Super...Comments
All about the red
Going red for a cause has never looked better. From red carpet, to red dresses and red ties. Campionites and their fashionable associates, came out in their fashionable numbers to partake in the highly anticipated annual fundraiser- Campion...Comments
Editorial | Facing the grief of corruption
Peter Espeut | Those rapacious banks