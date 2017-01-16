Home
Tell us the alternative, correctional association reacts to rejected prison deal Audio
Chairman of the Jamaica Federation of Corrections, Arlington Turner, says the Government should outline an alternative now that it has rejected the United Kingdom's offer to help to build a prison here. Foreign Affairs Minister, Senator Kamina...
Trafigura appeal to be heard today
The appeal which has delayed the hearing of the Trafigura case involving members of the People's National Party is set to begin in the Court of Appeal today. Authorities in The Netherlands want PNP President Portia Simpson Miller and other...
- The wilderness will be temporary, Moravian minister tells hurting congregation
- Short-term housing for Clifton boys after fire destroys Westmoreland homeAudio
- Three killed in one week in Clarendon
- SRHA meets with mother of 3-y-o child who died while being treated at May Pen hospital
- UPDATE: Five of six Ski Mask gunmen killed in police shootout identified
Gangsters wiped out - Wanted men among six killed by police in gun battle
Six alleged gangsters, three of whom are St James' most wanted men, were killed in a blazing gun battle with a police-military patrol in the quiet Goodwill community, which is located on the St James-Trelawny border, shortly after 9:30 p.m. on...
Children demand urgent attention, says Samuels
Women and children will, for the first time, be the focus of the 37th National Leadership Prayer Breakfast, which takes place at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in St Andrew on Thursday, according to the Reverend Dr Stevenson Samuels, chair of the...
Editors' Forum | What is your wish list for Clarendon for 2017?
Dei Rasi Freckleton, founder, Youth For Change - Crime in and of itself is very difficult to be eradicated, but it can be controlled, and so I'd love to see a holistic approach where the entire community and all the stakeholders are brought in,...
Fixing Clarendon is every resident's problem
If Senior Superintendent Vendolyn Cameron-Powell has her way, Clarendon will soon be the ideal place to live and raise a family.At a special Gleaner Editors' Forum on Thursday at the Versalles Hotel in the parish, Powell stressed her determination...
ISSA hits back at coaches
PRESIDENT of the Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA), Dr Walton Small, has hit back at high-school athletics coaches, saying that proposed changes for the ISSA-GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Athletics Championships were based on their own...
My best team ever - Dyke
It is early days in the 2017 track and field season, but after two assignments under their belt, defending ISSA-GraceKennedy Girls champions Edwin Allen have sent a strong message to their rivals with a fourth consecutive title in their sights.Edwin...
Credit union reform entering year 17
It's been nearly two decades since the formal process began to bring credit unions under the regulatory ambit of the Bank of Jamaica BOJ.Last week, the central bank said that there is still legislative work to be done but offered no timelines.The...
MegaMart pulls recalled curry
MegaMart Wholesale Club has moved to rid its shelves of curry powder produced by Oriental Packing Company Inc and recalled by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), confirming that the products are sold in Jamaica.MegaMart marketing manager Omar...
Night and day, wind and raindrops - Rebel Salute night two a 13-hour marathon
Yesterday morning, a brisk wind tugged at the striped tie dangling from Sanchez's right rear pocket as his exquisite voice, spot-on song selections and synergy with the band repeatedly whipped the large audience at Grizzly's Plantation Cove, Priory...
Marion ministers, upset Tarrus leaves Salute
WESTERN BUREAU:Although partially derailed by a backstage spat between singer Tarrus Riley and veteran deejay Anthony B, night one of Rebel Salute 2017, on Friday, still showed quality, despite fans feeling short-changed by Riley's actions.A clearly...
Letter of the Day | Church chock-full of paedophiles
THE EDITOR, Sir:The Christian Brethren Assemblies of Jamaica (CBAJ) is one of 10 religious groups admitted as interested parties to oppose my constitutional challenge to the Jamaican anti-sodomy law. One of the...
Letter of the Day | Church, abuse victims all need healing
THE EDITOR, Sir:I am about to share some sentiments that do not take away from the fact that the victims of the crime have been in pain and suffering, and will continue to bear the attendant consequences for a...
Facebook introduces measures to tackle fake news in Germany
BERLIN (AP):Facebook says it's introducing measures to tackle the spread of fake news in Germany, months before the country holds a national election.The social network said yesterday the investigative...
World diplomats to Trump, Israel: Mideast needs peace
PARIS (AP):Sending a forceful message to Israel's prime minister and the incoming Donald Trump administration, dozens of countries called yesterday on Israel and the Palestinians to revive work toward long-elusive peace - including an independent...
Editorial | Cutting off the Gov't's nose
Michael Abrahams | Retraumatising childhood sex abuse survivors