Portia to demit office April 2 ... New PNP president to be announced March 26
People's National Party president Portia Simpson Miller is to demit office on April 2. A week earlier on March 26, the party will host a special delegates' conference to choose its new president. Simpson Miller, a short while ago, announced...
JDF seaman charged for murder of colleague in Rock River
The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) member who was arrested for the murder of his colleague, 30-year-old Lance Corporal Michael Frazer, has been charged. Lance Corporal Frazer was attacked and killed on January 25 at his home in Rock River, Clarendon....
Pollution crisis - Portmore residents with respiratory illnesses urged to flee foul community
Residents of the sprawling community of Portmore, St Catherine, are breathing in some of the worst-quality air across Jamaica as unregulated garbage dumps, illegal burning and other activities foul their environment.Consultant physician and...
Judges demand justice - Government could be reported to the UN for failure to pay salary increases to members of the judiciary
The government could find itself in a battle with some of the island's judges, who are considering action to push for the payment of outstanding salary increases and emoluments they say have been owed for the last four years.The Sunday Gleaner has...
- House of Horror! - Two children rescued but residents concerned that a young woman also needs saving
- Gangbusters - Cops reject claims they are not using anti-gang law properly, point to more than 300 gangsters nabbed in just over two years
- Alleged gang leader among three killed by police
- Thugs turn to trash - Criminals making a killing out of illegal dump sites
Corruption challenge - Phillips to seek to change perception that PNP is corrupt
A sharp 14 places fall in the country's ranking on the Corruption Perception Index, a new single anti-corruption agency and the ghost of the Trafigura financing scandal will all greet Dr Peter Phillips when he takes on the leadership mantle of the...
Portia to tell NEC departure date
Scores of Comrades are travelling to the Hatfield Primary and Junior High School in Manchester today for the most anticipated announcement from Portia Simpson Miller since she announced the date for the last general election.On February 1, 2016,...
- Public defender wants answers from the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation
- Walls that 'pee' back! - Jamaica could introduce paint that bounces water back on the person peeing
- Ash will continue to fly - Solutions too costly for Golden Grove Sugar Factory
- Poverty haunting Hanover - Men, women and children struggling to survive despite tourism boom
Whitmore encouraged despite US defeat
Reggae Boyz head coach Theodore 'Tappa' Whitmore said that despite losing 1-0 to the USA, his young team produced what he described as an encouraging performance.The local-based Reggae Boyz returned to the island from Chattanooga, Tennessee,...
Three-peat! - St Catherine CC claim third straight 50-overs title
For a third year in a row, St Catherine Cricket Club are the Jamaica Cricket Association All-Island 50-Overs Tournament champions.The Danza Hyatt-captained unit defeated Kingston Cricket Club by nine wickets in the final played yesterday at Chedwin...
LoanCirrus gets Angel backing
LoanCirrus Limited, a start-up web-based software company, is already weighing plans to deepen its global presence, propelled by the backing it signed off on in mid-January with FirstAngels Jamaica.Founder and CEO Michael Claire told Gleaner...
PA Group, Maritime Insurance Brokers partner to sell health plans
Premier Assurance (PA) Group has entered the Jamaican market with two new health insurance products through a partnership with Maritime General Insurance Brokers.The launch of CaribCare and CaribCare Plus follows a year-long collaboration, the...
Streaming could trump US travel woes
As concerns rise about travel restrictions being imposed by US President Donald Trump and how they will affect Jamaica, organisers of two of the country's biggest music festivals are encouraging others in the business to channel their energies and...
The Music Diaries | Ocean of hits from Atlantic
With technological advances on the upsurge and hundreds of small independent record companies springing up in America after World War II, aspiring black artistes and singing groups found convenient outlets to express their musical talents. A number...
German researchers claim discovery of Nazi sub off Azores
BERLIN (AP):German researchers say they have found a Nazi-era submarine that sunk in the Atlantic Ocean during World War II.The Rebikoff-Niggeler Foundation says the wreck of U-581 was found last...
Trump vows to repeal political limits on churches
WASHINGTON (AP):Declaring that religious freedom is "under threat," President Donald Trump vowed yesterday to repeal a rarely enforced IRS rule that says pastors who endorse candidates from the pulpit risk losing their tax-exempt status."I will get...
Lena McCalla Njee : Giving a voice to special-needs children
When filming for a project looking at how autism affects children and their families wraps up in Jamaican in late April, it will be a deeply personal mission for New Jersey-based teacher Lena McCalla Njee.Not only is she signed on...
US travel ban throws research, academic exchange into turmoil
BOSTON (AP):Universities across the United States (US) say President Donald Trump's ban on travellers from seven Muslim countries is disrupting vital research projects and academic exchanges in such fields as medicine, public health, and engineering...
A new take on an old favourite
The 10th generation Honda Civic utilised a revolutionary rather than an evolutionary design approach from its predecessor. For 2017, the Honda Civic receives a sleek and sporty fastback-like design treatment, as well as an aggressive front fascia....
Innovative 2017 drag-racing season set
The 2017 Season of the National Drag Racing Challenge roars off on Sunday, March 12. This comes as the National Drag Racing Committee (NDRC) published its 2017 calendar. There will be a new feature where drivers can test and tune their vehicles over...
Mark Wignall | PNP about to say goodbye to Portia
The very first time I saw her was in 1980. She was standing atop a vehicle in a blue jumpsuit with a megaphone in her hand. And, boy, was she fiery that day as she thundered about the unemployment of her constituents in South West St Andrew and made...
Canute S. Thompson | Sex, church and power
The Church, generally, but the Moravian Church, in particular, faces a deep and difficult crisis occasioned by the recent arrests of some of its leaders for alleged sexual relations with minors. The management of this crisis will tell us a good deal...
Dear Doc | Caught my husband watching Lesbian porn
Q I have been married to my husband for almost two years, and thought I knew him. But yesterday, to my horror, I found him watching what can only be described as 'lesbian porn!'I unexpectedly came home early,...
Campari Red Diaries tell of 'Killer in Red'
The launch of Campari Red Diaries, held in Rome, Italy recently, was a glamorous three-day affair befitting both the historic city and the premium spirits brand...
Editorial | Campaign financing and corruption
Carolyn Cooper | KSAC sells street to Chinese?