Thu | Jan 26, 2017

Arrest warrant issued for Danville Walker

Jovan Johnson, Staff Reporter The Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court has issued an arrest warrant for former Commissioner of Customs, Danville Walker. The warrant was issued today after Walker failed to appear in court in the case being...
Gas prices to go down by $0.47 Thursday

Gasoline prices are to go down for another week. A litre of gasoline will go down by $0.47 effective Thursday. E-10 87 gasoline will sell for $95.69 per litre, while E-10 90 will sell for $97.34 per litre. Automotive diesel oil will go down by $0....
Lead Stories

Potential appeal! - Process could cost up to $13m - Carter likely to challenge disqualification ruling

Nesta Carter is likely to appeal his 2008 Beijing Olympic Games disqualification through the Court of Arbitration of Sports (CAS), following the International Olympic Association's (IOC) decision to strip the sprinter and Jamaica of the 4x100m relay...
This reflects badly on us - Fennell

 That is the assessment of Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) president Mike Fennell in relation to the International Olympic Association’s decision to disqualify sprinter Nesta Carter from the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games and strip the... 3 minutes ago
Hospitality Jamaica

Happy days are here again

News

Energy minister dismisses reports of coal plant

ENERGY MINISTER Andrew Wheatley has sought to quiet ongoing concerns over reports that the new Chinese owners of ALPART, Jiuguan Iron and Steel, are looking to set up a 1,000-megawatt coal plant in Jamaica to support their operations."Where we are...
Guyana oil discovery: blessing or curse?

With the survival of CARICOM member states on the line in the face of a changing climate fuelled by greenhouse gas emissions, Guyana could have some tough decisions ahead, following the recent discovery of oil off its coast.This is according to Dr...
Sports

No Carter fallout - Blake

President of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Dr Warren Blake is adamant that yesterday's decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to strip Jamaica of its 2008 Beijing Olympics 4x100m gold medal will not have any...
Past The Finishing Post

Track Condition : Dirt : GoodRace 1 1500 M (Purse $768,000) NB3YO(NW2)/IMP3YO...
Business

Dow breaks through 20,000 milestone

The Dow Jones industrial average crossed the 20,000 mark for the first time Wednesday, the latest milestone in a record-setting drive for the stock market. Strong earnings from Boeing and other big companies helped push the Dow past the threshold...
ARC Manufacturing expands markets into the Caribbean - Panama next as company considers listing on stock exchange

Norman Horne's building materials company ARC Manufacturing Limited is taking incremental steps into new regional markets, and is now preparing its next shipment of nails and roofing to French-speaking neighbour, Haiti.ARC is already doing business...
Entertainment

Nambo's death a blow to the music fraternity

Veteran musician, vocalist, percussionist and recording artiste Ronald 'Nambo' Robinson has died.Details surrounding the actual cause of death have been sketchy, but The Gleaner can confirm that the musician died early yesterday morning. It has also...
From Dancehall Mumma to Mother, Minister Marion

The transformation which one woman has made from the publicly pubic personality of dancehall deejay Lady Saw to the fully clad Minister Marion Hall, is fascinating. I am intrigued, not with her sincerity or hypocrisy, but what it indicates about...
Commentary

Editorial | Are the mayors just clueless?

There is something peculiar about the discussion of crime and violence in Jamaica: just how little the leaders of the parishes where the problem is worse seem to contribute to the debate. It may be that they are so overwhelmed by the crisis that...
Mark Wignall | Audley Shaw betting on great expectations from Trump

When Finance Minister Audley Shaw told attendees at a May-berry Investment Forum held last week that US President Donald Trump and his government could be good for Jamaica it sounded like a wish wrapped in a hope and sent out on the fluttering...
Letters

Letter of the Day | Time to break the culture of silence

THE EDITOR, Sir:"Childhood should be carefree, playing in the sun; not living a nightmare in the darkness of the soul" Dave PelzerThe abuse of children is most vile and despicable, especially when those in...
Examine the Bible for yourself

THE EDITOR, Sir:Many persons go to church without a Bible in their possession. At times, preachers preach without using a Bible, especially some televangelists. It is no surprise that many persons are now questioning some things taught by these...
World News

Trump admin orders EPA contract freeze and media blackout

WASHINGTON (AP):The Trump administration has instituted what it described as a temporary media blackout at the Environmental Protection Agency and barred staff from awarding any new contracts or...
Syria power brokers endorse ceasefire deal at talks

ASTANA, Kazakhstan (AP):Russia, Iran and Turkey presented a united front at the conclusion of two days of talks in Kazakhstan between the Syrian government and the armed opposition, pledging support...
Food

Sip healthy and live long with Sip and Go

Sip and Go is giving a new look to fast food with their soulful smoothies and fresh menu.Alicia Roberts started Sip and Go in July 2016 after continuously facing a dilemma of finding a healthy meal daily. She always had a problem finding something...
Little Caesars Comes to Town

Just when you thought the world of fast food could not get any better in Jamaica, Little Caesars comes to town!The international pizza franchise has graced our green shores with their palatable presence, officially opening at the improved Manor...
