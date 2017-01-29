Home
INDECOM probes fatal shooting of man in Portland
A probe has been launched by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) into the fatal shooting of a man by the Portland police this morning at Light house road in the parish. The dead man has been identified as Phillip Grant, who is...Comments
White House: Immigration order 'small price' for safety
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The White House on Sunday tried to tamp down concerns about President Donald Trump's sweeping immigration order in the face of widespread protests, as some Republicans in Congress urged him to proceed with caution in the face...Comments
Assaulted & abused - Women facing hell from 'loader men' and bus conductors
It is like negotiating an obstacle course for many females who have to seek public transportation at bus parks and hubs across the island as the so-called 'loader men' and conductors push, pull, and sometimes, force them into vehicles.With the...Comments
Bobby banking on ... PEOPLE POWER! - Security minister wants network of law-abiding Jamaicans to fight crime
Minister of National Security Robert 'Bobby' Montague has vowed that a major crackdown on criminals will be launched this year as efforts are increased to make Jamaica a safer place. But he is warning that the effort to reduce crime will fail unless...Comments
'Peeing' on the park - Mainly men leave downtown Kingston facility 'renk'
The Kingston and St Andrew Parish Council (KSAC) is spending more than $300,000 each month to wash and disinfect sections of the St William Grant Park left stink by persons, mainly men, who use the...Comments
Waiting, waiting, waiting - Peter won't push Portia despite uncertainty over when she will depart
People's National Party (PNP) president-in-waiting Dr Peter Phillips has downplayed reports that he is becoming anxious to ascend to the throne.PNP insiders have told The Sunday Gleaner that the failure of party president Portia Simpson Miller to...Comments
Blake plans 'magical' 2017 season
National sprinter Yohan Blake says he is aiming to have what he has described as a "magical" 2017 season.The 2011 100-metre World champion said his fans should expect good things from him this season because he is confident he can pull off a few...Comments
60m PB for Thompson
Double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson made a smashing start to her 2017 campaign after running a personal best (PB) 7.02 seconds to win the women's 60 metres at the Queen's-Grace Jackson meet inside the National Stadium yesterday.Thompson...Comments
NCB shareholders approve restructuring plan
Shareholders of National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCB) approved the reorganisation of the group to create a holding company for the bank and its stake in Guardian Holdings Limited, an insurance conglomerate based in Trinidad and Tobago."The...Comments
JN Bank goes live February 1
Jamaica National Group will launch the new JN Bank on Wednesday, February 1, along with a fresh website to complement the conversion the 152-year-old building society to a commercial bank.JN Bank will become the country's seventh commercial bank and...Comments
Who makes the beat calls the tune - Gussie Clarke urges beat makers to insist on rights
Veteran music producer Gussie Clarke has blasted producers claiming music created by beat makers as their own, dubbing them criminals. Clarke is encouraging these producers to quit while they are ahead as he believes time will catch up with them...Comments
Hollywood director sees one-woman show's potential
Jamaica-born actress Debra Ehrhardt is bringing her second one-woman play, the tongue-wagging Cock Tales: Shame On Me! home. It began with sex as the subject but soon developed into introspection that the actress deemed necessary to share.The play...Comments
Court not swayed by religion in ganja case
LANSING, Michigan (AP):A federal appeals court has found nothing heavenly about a Michigan's man claim to have a religious right to grow pot.The court last Thursday upheld an 18-month prison sentence for Brendan Barnes. In 2014, Lansing authorities...Comments
Growing fallout from Trump's new immigration crackdown
WASHINGTON (AP):The fallout grew yesterday from President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown as United States legal permanent residents and visa-holders from seven Muslim-majority countries who had left the United States found that they could not...Comments
On a quest to return to the glory days
Some 20 years after graduating from St. Andrew Technical High School (STATHS), Rayon Simpson is back at the downtown Kingston-based institution. This time, he says, he is as an educator on a mission. Simpson says he looking to draw on the...Comments
Education matters | Education Ministry partners with stakeholders to assist students choose career paths
"Practice isn't the thing you do once you're good. It's the thing you do that makes you good."- Malcolm Gladwell, OutliersIn some sports such as football, parents will often take their children out to the backyard to practise from a young age. Even...Comments
Shane Angus….. Young gifted and CARing
Pick up the typical celebrity magazine and you will not necessary read about this man. However, check the vintage car shows and the Classic car club and you will meet Shane Angus beaming with vim, vigor and motoring vitality. Born in St....Comments
Veloster
Hyundai has taken a hit-or-miss approach with the Veloster's concept of merging the style of a coupe with the functionality of a hatchback. This is most evident with the presence of the third side door. Its placement seems awkward to many, however,...Comments
Betty Ann Blaine | Sex abuse and the Church: reveal, repent and redress
"For there is nothing hidden that will not be disclosed, andnothing concealed that will not be known or brought out into the open."(Luke 8:17)As both a Christian and a child advocate, it is deeplydisturbing that it is the case of a Moravian pastor...Comments
Ian Boyne | Trump : weapon of mass destruction
The famous Doomsday Clock set by the world's most eminent atomic scientists was set at two and a half minutes to midnight on Thursday, a 64-year high, partly because of Donald Trump's assuming the United States presidency.The symbolic clock, which...Comments
Meet the Schwapps
Stepping into the Schwapps' household is like stepping into a museum of fine art. One is immediately captured by the bright smiles and intimate chatter among family members. The walls are filled with exquisite pieces, symbolic of...Comments
Naturally Renewed - The Annmarie Richards Story
Being ill was something that was crippling Annmarie Richards, and it took her going back to God's natural blessings to give her the boost that she needed to overcome her odds.Richards was diagnosed with...Comments
Editorial | If this is stupid
Daniel Thwaites | Who hacked Boyne’s account?