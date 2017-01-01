Home
The world welcomes 2017
People around the world have been welcoming 2017 as the hours go by, Jamaica has a couple hours to go, so until the anticipated time arrives here are a few images captured by AP around the world.
Coming in The Sunday Gleaner: Visas revoked
Coming in The Sunday Gleaner on January 1, 2017 ... US revokes visas of several prominent Jamaicans.
- NSWMA contracting private garbage collectors not solving pile-up problem - PNP
- More than $1 billion worth of cocaine seized in 2016 - police
- UPDATED: Identity of men killed in Hanover crash released
- Police seeking peaceful surrender of alleged girlfriend killer in St Thomas
- Trinidad Energy Chamber says 2016 was an extremely difficult year for sector
US gets tough over Caricel - At least three attorneys among six J'cans whose visas have been revoked
The United States (US) has revoked the visitors' visas of six prominent Jamaicans, including three senior attorneys, in what sources say is a shot across the bow of the Andrew Holness-led administration over its failure to cancel the spectrum...
ANDREW HOLNESS: Easily Jamaica's news person of 2016
He entered the 2011 general election as a young apprentice jockey and led his party to a humiliating defeat. To compound his misery, he had to grin and bear it while the then champion jockey referred to him as her "little son".Fast-forward to 2016...
- 2017: Peter's 'party' time - PNP president-designate to face tough task after expected crowning
- OUR gets new boss - Enforcement director picked to replace Gordon
- A good fix for energy mix - 2016 moves by JPS could push 2017 economic growth
- Happy riddance to bloody 2016 - Murders up 11 per cent when compared to 2015
Tourism optimism at all-time high... as hospitality sector is rewarded for lifting standards
PROPHECIES! - The word of the Lord for 2017 and onward (Part 1)
The year 2017 also falls in the Jewish year 5777. The number 17 means "immaturity, transition, victory".It will be a time of rest for some and a time of testing for others. Many will be tested now - especially on the basis of Romans 8:38-39.The...
TOP 16 of 2016 – Online readers serve up a mixed bag in most viewed stories last year
In a year when the Jamaica Labour Party was voted in to take control of the affairs of the State and romped to victory in the local government elections, under-pressure People's...
'It's Bigdaddy's title'
BIGDADDYKOOL cemented his claim for 'Horse-of-the-Year' honours with an effortless victory in the grade one Harry Jackson Memorial Cup feature 2400 metres at Caymanas Park yesterday to bring down the curtain on a fascinating...
How to perfect the world's great sports overnight
It seems like 2016 was so full of fairytale achievements in sport, we should just leave all their rules alone and be glad for the opportunity to witness history. This year, however, there is a chance to set some things right with several of our...
David Jessop | A moment for careful reflection
Few people understand how great the daily pressures are on a Prime Minister or President. Instead they mostly observe the public persona, see their leaders in the context of tribal politics, and are variously entertained or exercised by the media...
Hard Rock Cafe now open in Montego Bay
WESTERN BUREAU:Memorabilia dedicated to Jamaica's King of Reggae, Bob Marley, a guitar from Toots Hibbert and Black Uhuru Don Carlos' jacket are among the items in the Roots Rock Reggae Den at the new Hard Rock CafÈ Montego Bay.Jimmy Cliff and Ziggy...
Story of the Song | Marley's 'Bad Card' prediction comes true on iTunes
Uprising, released in 1980, was the final Bob Marley and the Wailers album put out by Island Records while Bob Marley was alive. He died on May 11 the following year, and Redemption Song, the final track on the 10-song set, became his personal,...
Stephen Marley remembers night parents were shot
On December 3, 1976, Bob Marley, Rita Marley, Lewis Griffths and Don Taylor were shot and injured in an attack at 56 Hope Road, St Andrew. OnDecember 3, 2016, in a Smile Jamaica event at the same address, now the Bob Marley Museum, Stephen Marley...
Trump says US will buy, hire American
PALM BEACH (AP):President-elect Donald Trump has tweeted that his administration will buy American and hire American.Trump has made the promise before. His tweet Thursday morning follows news that fewer Americans...
School board to seek ouster of member who insulted Obamas
BUFFALO, New York (AP):A majority of the members of the Buffalo school board is seeking the resignation of a board member and Donald Trump supporter who publicly insulted President Barack...
The Spirit of Budo : History of Japanese Martial Arts to visit Kingston
National Museum Jamaica is presenting the exhibition entitled 'The Spirit of Budo: The History of Japanese Martial Arts' from January 9, 2017, to March 18, 2017, at the Institute of Jamaica, Water Lane Gallery.'The Spirit of Budo: The History of...
Pointers to publishing - A new beginning
It's the first day of a New Year and I am superexcited! Aren't you? If you're not, I would suggest changing gears and starting your year being grateful that you are alive to see another day and another year. Not many have made it over.You may have...
Climb up to everest by Ford
If you are thinking about climbing Everest then you need not go to the Himalayas. Step into a Ford Everest. Though it might not be a mountain, it?s still something spectacular.Kingston Industrial Garage (KIG) is offering the new model in three trim...
Keep Christmas Accident-Free
The Police Traffic Division has put in place several mechanisms to monitor the nation's roads as the National Road Safety Council (NRSC) calls for a CRASH- FREE CHRISTMAS."We will have personnel on the roads leading to and from all major events to...
Ian Boyne | Profile of prosperity
Everybody wants a prosperous new year. There were many such wishes after midnight last night. But how many know exactly how to achieve that? How many are willing to pay the price?Thirty years ago this year, in 1987, I created a television programme...
Orville Taylor | De-commissioned
In a few days, the country will see the departure of the second Commissioner of Police in three years, and of course, there is rife speculation as to why. Dr Carl Williams, a man who rose through the ranks of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to...
Dear Doc | Am I drying up and shrinking?
Q Doc something terrible has happened to me after a party,I am divorced, and in my early 30s. Last month, I was at this party and I met a man with whom I went to school. In my teenage years, he was my...
Seven keys to success in 2017
It's the start of a new year, and many look at it as a 'do over'. A time to right all our past wrongs, not repeating the mistakes of the past year, and achieving bigger and better things in 2017. Here is...
Editorial | Optimistic about Jamaica
Carolyn Cooper | Ugly, poor, ignorant and black!