Wed | Feb 1, 2017

Latest News

Digicel executive re-elected as CANTO chairman

Julian Wilkins, Digicel Group Director, Government Relations and Public Affairs has been re-elected Chairman of the Caribbean Association of National Telecommunication Organisations (CANTO), which provides a forum for exchange of information...
JN Bank now operational

Jamaica National formally launched its commercial bank this morning, completing its eight year-long transition. JN Bank has become the seventh commercial bank locally with 34 locations comprising 25 branches and nine JN Money Shops. The bank is... 38 minutes ago
Lead Stories

DPP rules on Symbiote - Llewellyn, police confirm action but mum on pronouncement

The saga involving the Andrew Holness administration and telecoms company Symbiote, which trades as Caricel, has taken another turn with confirmation that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) made a ruling on an aspect of the...
Anti-corruption law gets the nod - Holness says Gov't couldn't delay passage any longer

Despite a grey area as to who will be the spokesman or the head of the new Integrity Commission, the House of Representatives yesterday passed the long-awaited Integrity Commission Act to establish a single anti-corruption body to investigate and...
Hospitality Jamaica

Happy days are here again

News

Light on violence | Paramilitary policing and the Jamaican inner-city youth

What must changeIn the 2007 Forced Ripe Report (Gayle and Levy), young men in three different inner-city and working-class communities stated that the police could not protect them, when "in reality, they need protection from us". According to the...
Gov't to explore making social enterprises into viable businesses

The Government is exploring the role of social enterprises in the development of vulnerable and crime-prone communities, according to Fayval Williams, state minister in the finance and public service ministry.Social enterprises refer to those...
Sports

Angry Andre Russell gets one-year ban

West Indies cricketer Andre Russell left the Jamaica Conference Centre yesterday furious and disappointed after he was handed a one-year ban by a three-man independent disciplinary panel for a whereabouts violation in 2015.The all-rounder looked...
... WICB, JCA support cricketer

The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) and Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) say they will stand by all-rounder AndrÈ Russell and offer any support they can to the cricketer following his one-year ban.Russell was slapped with a 12-month sanction after...
Business

BC Dundee Enterprises to develop $4 billion complex in Trelawny

Developer BC Dundee Enterprises Limited plans to construct a $4-billion upscale residential and commercial complex in Trelawny, to be called the Hamptons at Dundee.The project, which will provide 266 homes, seeks to tap into the returning resident...
JBA: If fees reduced, banks may increase lending rates

Jamaica's bankers say they may seek to recover lost revenue by charging higher interest rates on loans if the proposed amendment to the Banking Services Act is maintained in its current form.Fees represent a multibillion-dollar enterprise for the...
Entertainment

Reggae Month stronger - Organisers believe more corporate support required

With the click of drumsticks, musicians' fingers on stringed, electronic and wind instruments, chatter of MCs and melodies of singers and deejays, the ninth Reggae Month celebrations start their run at Mandela Park, Half-Way Tree, St Andrew, this...
Dennis Brown: Songwriter, singer, showman

The line "love and hate will never be friends" is guaranteed to rev up a party in Jamaica and, chances are, the many places around the world where reggae has found a listening ear and willing feet. After that observation, the song continues with an...
Commentary

Editorial | Too tame on corruption

He may argue that there was too little time for his Government to do much before Transparency International began work on its latest Corruption Perception Index (CPI). Nonetheless, Andrew Holness can hardly be happy that he will mark his first year...
Patria-Kaye Aarons | What's a real Jamaican?

Sunday night's Miss Universe Pageant was just so-so for me. The show was riddled with technical difficulties, the Q...
Letters

Letter of the Day | Use army to resocialise at-risk boys

THE EDITOR, Sir:In the Monday, January 30, 2017 edition of The Gleaner, you carried two insightful articles that should catch the attention of those in authority who are wracking their brains for solutions or...
Boyne's crime cure callous

THE EDITOR, Sir:Like Ian Boyne, I, too, am alarmed by the increase in violence and am also in search of an appropriate response by the State.However, demonising an already marginalised group, hostage to public opinion and violence, or promoting the...
World News

Democratic attorneys general challenge Trump

SEATTLE (AP):Washington and Massachusetts are becoming the first states to sue the Trump administration with filings announced this week over the executive order restricting refugees and immigration. They likely won't be standing alone for long....
President apologises to Mexico for Netanyahu's tweet on US wall

JERUSALEM (AP):Israel's president has apologised to Mexico for a tweet by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that appeared to endorse United States President Donald Trump's proposed...
Health

Sudden cardiac death can happen to you

February is Heart Month. The theme this year asks the question: 'Sudden cardiac death ... can it happen to you?'The answer: Yes, it can!Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is a leading cause of athlete deaths in the United States (US) and Italy, killing...
Practise healthy living habits

Are you thinking about being more active? Have you been trying to cut back on fattening foods? Are you starting to eat better and be more active but having a hard time sticking with these changes?Old habits die hard. Changing your habits is a...
