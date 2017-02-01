Home
Digicel executive re-elected as CANTO chairman
Julian Wilkins, Digicel Group Director, Government Relations and Public Affairs has been re-elected Chairman of the Caribbean Association of National Telecommunication Organisations (CANTO), which provides a forum for exchange of information...Comments
More
JN Bank now operational
Jamaica National formally launched its commercial bank this morning, completing its eight year-long transition. JN Bank has become the seventh commercial bank locally with 34 locations comprising 25 branches and nine JN Money Shops. The bank is...Comments
- Boyfriend of St Thomas bartender charged with her murder
- Several persons injured in Caymanas Crossing crash
- Main Event Entertainment Group IPO oversubscribed by $553M
- Bail extended for Moravian ministers on sex charges, prosecution says case file ready
- Funds taken from elderly US citizen forfeited to government
DPP rules on Symbiote - Llewellyn, police confirm action but mum on pronouncement
The saga involving the Andrew Holness administration and telecoms company Symbiote, which trades as Caricel, has taken another turn with confirmation that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) made a ruling on an aspect of the...Comments
More
Anti-corruption law gets the nod - Holness says Gov't couldn't delay passage any longer
Despite a grey area as to who will be the spokesman or the head of the new Integrity Commission, the House of Representatives yesterday passed the long-awaited Integrity Commission Act to establish a single anti-corruption body to investigate and...Comments
Light on violence | Paramilitary policing and the Jamaican inner-city youth
What must changeIn the 2007 Forced Ripe Report (Gayle and Levy), young men in three different inner-city and working-class communities stated that the police could not protect them, when "in reality, they need protection from us". According to the...Comments
More
Gov't to explore making social enterprises into viable businesses
The Government is exploring the role of social enterprises in the development of vulnerable and crime-prone communities, according to Fayval Williams, state minister in the finance and public service ministry.Social enterprises refer to those...Comments
Angry Andre Russell gets one-year ban
West Indies cricketer Andre Russell left the Jamaica Conference Centre yesterday furious and disappointed after he was handed a one-year ban by a three-man independent disciplinary panel for a whereabouts violation in 2015.The all-rounder looked...Comments
More
... WICB, JCA support cricketer
The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) and Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) say they will stand by all-rounder AndrÈ Russell and offer any support they can to the cricketer following his one-year ban.Russell was slapped with a 12-month sanction after...Comments
BC Dundee Enterprises to develop $4 billion complex in Trelawny
Developer BC Dundee Enterprises Limited plans to construct a $4-billion upscale residential and commercial complex in Trelawny, to be called the Hamptons at Dundee.The project, which will provide 266 homes, seeks to tap into the returning resident...Comments
More
JBA: If fees reduced, banks may increase lending rates
Jamaica's bankers say they may seek to recover lost revenue by charging higher interest rates on loans if the proposed amendment to the Banking Services Act is maintained in its current form.Fees represent a multibillion-dollar enterprise for the...Comments
Reggae Month stronger - Organisers believe more corporate support required
With the click of drumsticks, musicians' fingers on stringed, electronic and wind instruments, chatter of MCs and melodies of singers and deejays, the ninth Reggae Month celebrations start their run at Mandela Park, Half-Way Tree, St Andrew, this...Comments
More
Dennis Brown: Songwriter, singer, showman
The line "love and hate will never be friends" is guaranteed to rev up a party in Jamaica and, chances are, the many places around the world where reggae has found a listening ear and willing feet. After that observation, the song continues with an...Comments
Letter of the Day | Use army to resocialise at-risk boys
THE EDITOR, Sir:In the Monday, January 30, 2017 edition of The Gleaner, you carried two insightful articles that should catch the attention of those in authority who are wracking their brains for solutions or...Comments
More
Boyne's crime cure callous
THE EDITOR, Sir:Like Ian Boyne, I, too, am alarmed by the increase in violence and am also in search of an appropriate response by the State.However, demonising an already marginalised group, hostage to public opinion and violence, or promoting the...Comments
Democratic attorneys general challenge Trump
SEATTLE (AP):Washington and Massachusetts are becoming the first states to sue the Trump administration with filings announced this week over the executive order restricting refugees and immigration. They likely won't be standing alone for long....Comments
More
President apologises to Mexico for Netanyahu's tweet on US wall
JERUSALEM (AP):Israel's president has apologised to Mexico for a tweet by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that appeared to endorse United States President Donald Trump's proposed...Comments
Sudden cardiac death can happen to you
February is Heart Month. The theme this year asks the question: 'Sudden cardiac death ... can it happen to you?'The answer: Yes, it can!Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is a leading cause of athlete deaths in the United States (US) and Italy, killing...Comments
More
Practise healthy living habits
Are you thinking about being more active? Have you been trying to cut back on fattening foods? Are you starting to eat better and be more active but having a hard time sticking with these changes?Old habits die hard. Changing your habits is a...Comments
Editorial | Too tame on corruption
Patria-Kaye Aarons | What's a real Jamaican?