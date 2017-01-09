Mon | Jan 9, 2017

Home

Latest News

Hampton students want principal to remain in position Audio

Despite calls for the dismissal of the principal of the Hampton School over her appearance at the bail hearing of the Moravian pastor on sex charges, her students want her to remain on the job. Principal...
Comments

St Lucia PM brought to tears by weekend murders

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC): Prime Minister Allen Chastanet says he has been brought to tears over the number of murders in St Lucia last weekend and has summoned a meeting with police and officials from the Ministry of Social and Family Development... 38 minutes ago
Comments
More
Lead Stories

'All nonsense!' - Boyne under fire for wanting J'cans' rights curtailed to fight crime

Public Defender Arlene Harrison Henry, a defence lawyer and human-rights activist, says the proposal by influential journalist Ian Boyne for Prime Minister Andrew Holness to curtail the rights of Jamaicans to address crime should be rejected for its...
Comments

Malaria warning as two cases reported since start of year

The Ministry of Health has confirmed two imported cases of malaria since the start of the year.The first confirmed case was reported by the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) on January 5, involving a Jamaican national who was residing in...
Comments
More
Hospitality Jamaica

Tourism optimism at all-time high... as hospitality sector is rewarded for lifting standards

News

37 years of the Gleaner Honour Awards

Since 1979, The Gleaner has recognised outstanding Jamaicans for their exemplary contribution to their country in various fields through its Honour Awards. Learn more about the history of the annual ceremony. ·     ...
Comments

Jose Marti school at 40 - From controversy to acceptance

Even before the Jose Marti School at Twickenham Park, St Catherine opened its doors 40 years ago, the controversy surrounding its construction in then democratic socialist Jamaica by communist Cuba at the height of the Cold War did not escape the...
Comments
More
Sports

Kimani's hope - Convicted Jamaican basketballer finds peace on the court

  In his own words, the last four years of Kimani Ffriend's life have played out like a movie. Not a sunny, happy film, but a horror flick; one which Ffriend hopes to walk out of very soon. Things are looking up for the professional basket...
Comments

Schoolboy saviour! - Fletcher scores stunner on debut in MBU win

Western Bureau:Schoolboy Jourdaine Fletcher took his goalscoring form into the Red Stripe Premier League, scoring on debut for champions Montego Bay United (MBU) in their 2-1 win over struggling Waterhouse FC yesterday at Wes Pow Park.Fletcher's...
Comments
More
Business

Sagicor Bank to take case to Privy Council

Sagicor Bank Jamaica Limited will be applying directly to the Privy Council to overturn a Court of Appeal decision in its ongoing quest to reinstate a summary judgment involving a disputed loan.The Court of Appeal had overturned the summary judgment...
Comments

BSJ says lead-tainted curry not currently a threat

The Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ) says preliminary assessments indicate that curry powder produced by United States-based spice maker Oriental Packing Company Inc is not present on the local market.The BSJ has been making checks on the heels of...
Comments
Market Index Summary Sponsor:
More
Entertainment

No compromise in name changes - Rebel Salute takes inclusive approach to selecting line-up

Marion Hall has preformed on Rebel Salute in 2010, when the event was held at the Port Kaiser sports field in St Elizabeth. Then, Lady Saw was presenting an alternative - specific to the performance - to her well-established ultra-raunchy performing...
Comments

Family drama played out in Fences

After weeks of the holiday season, going from house to house and being surrounded by loved ones, Fences, comes along with a reminder of the dark side of family. Based on the 1983 play of the same name, Fences, takes place in 1950s Pittsburgh and...
Comments
More
Commentary

Editorial | Cutting Mrs Murray some slack

We are inclined to cut Heather Murray a bit of slack, which starts, unless there are compelling arguments to the contrary, by not conflating the issues.On one issue, she is indefensibly wrong. She had no right, role or function, as a private citizen...
Comments

Garth Rattray | No to JCF management revolution (Part 1)

I reserved commenting on the impending upper-echelon changes in the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) until now because I have many serious concerns coming out of this unprecedented situation.Former Deputy Commissioner of Police Mark Shields has made...
Comments
More
Letters

Letter of the Day | Church hypocrisy

THE EDITOR, Sir:In Jamaica, a 64-year-old pastor was arrested for allegedly raping a girl and some evangelical preachers called for him to be treated with "compassion." But, these same 'men of God' threatened a near-riot when the...
Comments

Leave her alone

THE EDITOR, Sir:It is quite interesting that in this country, nameless individuals on social media can wield unlimited power. However, despite their clamouring for Heather Murray to resign, she did nothing wrong. Mrs Murray was providing her friend...
Comments
More
World News

Truck attack kills 4 Israeli soldiers in Jerusalem

A Palestinian truck driver on Sunday rammed his vehicle into a crowd of Israeli soldiers at a popular Jerusalem tourist spot, killing four people and wounding 17 others in the deadliest single attack of more than...
Comments

No charges of price gouging in SC during Hurricane Matthew

A newspaper analysis shows the South Carolina attorney general has initiated no prosecutions involving about 400 complaints of price gouging by businesses during Hurricane Matthew.Records obtained by The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette show...
Comments
More