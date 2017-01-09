Home
Hampton students want principal to remain in position Audio
Despite calls for the dismissal of the principal of the Hampton School over her appearance at the bail hearing of the Moravian pastor on sex charges, her students want her to remain on the job. Principal...Comments
St Lucia PM brought to tears by weekend murders
CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC): Prime Minister Allen Chastanet says he has been brought to tears over the number of murders in St Lucia last weekend and has summoned a meeting with police and officials from the Ministry of Social and Family Development...Comments
- WHO director candidate shares concerns over rich countries poaching specialist nursesAudio
- Supreme Court cases backlog could be worsening, DPP braces for hectic Hilary term
- Two children among four persons left homeless after Portland fire
- Cemex increases offer price for TCL shares
- Offer incentives to accused to fight crime, Montague tells police
'All nonsense!' - Boyne under fire for wanting J'cans' rights curtailed to fight crime
Public Defender Arlene Harrison Henry, a defence lawyer and human-rights activist, says the proposal by influential journalist Ian Boyne for Prime Minister Andrew Holness to curtail the rights of Jamaicans to address crime should be rejected for its...Comments
Malaria warning as two cases reported since start of year
The Ministry of Health has confirmed two imported cases of malaria since the start of the year.The first confirmed case was reported by the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) on January 5, involving a Jamaican national who was residing in...Comments
Tourism optimism at all-time high... as hospitality sector is rewarded for lifting standards
37 years of the Gleaner Honour Awards
Since 1979, The Gleaner has recognised outstanding Jamaicans for their exemplary contribution to their country in various fields through its Honour Awards. Learn more about the history of the annual ceremony. · ...Comments
Jose Marti school at 40 - From controversy to acceptance
Even before the Jose Marti School at Twickenham Park, St Catherine opened its doors 40 years ago, the controversy surrounding its construction in then democratic socialist Jamaica by communist Cuba at the height of the Cold War did not escape the...Comments
Kimani's hope - Convicted Jamaican basketballer finds peace on the court
In his own words, the last four years of Kimani Ffriend's life have played out like a movie. Not a sunny, happy film, but a horror flick; one which Ffriend hopes to walk out of very soon. Things are looking up for the professional basket...Comments
Schoolboy saviour! - Fletcher scores stunner on debut in MBU win
Western Bureau:Schoolboy Jourdaine Fletcher took his goalscoring form into the Red Stripe Premier League, scoring on debut for champions Montego Bay United (MBU) in their 2-1 win over struggling Waterhouse FC yesterday at Wes Pow Park.Fletcher's...Comments
Sagicor Bank to take case to Privy Council
Sagicor Bank Jamaica Limited will be applying directly to the Privy Council to overturn a Court of Appeal decision in its ongoing quest to reinstate a summary judgment involving a disputed loan.The Court of Appeal had overturned the summary judgment...Comments
BSJ says lead-tainted curry not currently a threat
The Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ) says preliminary assessments indicate that curry powder produced by United States-based spice maker Oriental Packing Company Inc is not present on the local market.The BSJ has been making checks on the heels of...Comments
No compromise in name changes - Rebel Salute takes inclusive approach to selecting line-up
Marion Hall has preformed on Rebel Salute in 2010, when the event was held at the Port Kaiser sports field in St Elizabeth. Then, Lady Saw was presenting an alternative - specific to the performance - to her well-established ultra-raunchy performing...Comments
Family drama played out in Fences
After weeks of the holiday season, going from house to house and being surrounded by loved ones, Fences, comes along with a reminder of the dark side of family. Based on the 1983 play of the same name, Fences, takes place in 1950s Pittsburgh and...Comments
Letter of the Day | Church hypocrisy
THE EDITOR, Sir:In Jamaica, a 64-year-old pastor was arrested for allegedly raping a girl and some evangelical preachers called for him to be treated with "compassion." But, these same 'men of God' threatened a near-riot when the...Comments
Leave her alone
THE EDITOR, Sir:It is quite interesting that in this country, nameless individuals on social media can wield unlimited power. However, despite their clamouring for Heather Murray to resign, she did nothing wrong. Mrs Murray was providing her friend...Comments
Truck attack kills 4 Israeli soldiers in Jerusalem
A Palestinian truck driver on Sunday rammed his vehicle into a crowd of Israeli soldiers at a popular Jerusalem tourist spot, killing four people and wounding 17 others in the deadliest single attack of more than...Comments
No charges of price gouging in SC during Hurricane Matthew
A newspaper analysis shows the South Carolina attorney general has initiated no prosecutions involving about 400 complaints of price gouging by businesses during Hurricane Matthew.Records obtained by The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette show...Comments
Editorial | Cutting Mrs Murray some slack
Garth Rattray | No to JCF management revolution (Part 1)