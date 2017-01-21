Home
New JDF head reaffirms army's commitment to help police in crime fight
The head of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Major General Rocky Meade has again committed to deploying additional resources to help the police tackle the country's crime problem. The assurance came this afternoon during a ceremony at Up Park...Comments
More than one million protest US President worldwide #WomensMarch
WASHINGTON (AP): In a global exclamation of defiance and solidarity, more than one million people rallied at women's marches in the nation's capital and cities around the world Saturday to send President Donald Trump an emphatic message on...Comments
- CRICKET: Somerset consider to ditch Gayle for Blast
- Hackers claim to have shut down African Cup website in protest
- US$50M business-lifestyle hotel, auto investment for Kingston
- Caribbean finance ministers to attend Development Bank meeting in Paraguay
- Consumer Affairs to report on 'bad gas' compensation talks soon
Trump takes charge - 45th United States president sworn in
WASHINGTON (AP):Pledging to empower America's "forgotten men and women", Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States yesterday, taking command of a deeply divided nation and ushering in an unpredictable era in Washington....Comments
Champagne toasts in Moscow
MOSCOW (AP):Champagne corks popped yesterday in Moscow as Russians celebrated the start of Donald Trump's presidency, confident of better relations ahead between the two countries."It's weird, but it's great, and for the first time ever Russians are...Comments
The Rapture - Figment of the imagination or something coming?
In a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trump: for the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed. - 1 Corinthians 15:52The concept of God ruling the universe is already a huge debate for...Comments
Giving back the 'Wright' way
Grey Ground, Manchester:It is said that happiness doesn't result from what is received, but from what is given. For approximately seven years, the Wright and Williams families, along with friends, have experienced sheer happiness from spending the...Comments
Jimmy Adams targets winning WI structure
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC):Newly appointed Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams says one of the major items on his agenda is creating a structure that can lead to the establishing of a new winning culture in West Indies cricket.The former Windies Test...Comments
ISSA pleased with Champs changes
All 105 principals present at yesterday's Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) meeting held at the Terra Nova Hotel voted in favour of the implementation of the five-point proposal recommended by the technical committee of Boys and...Comments
FINSAC report to be ready in seven months
Finance and Public Service Minister Audley Shaw has announced a seven month timeline for the completion of the Financial Sector Adjustment Company (FINSAC) report into the collapse of the financial sector in the 1990s. Shaw said the Commissioners...Comments
Morrison reappointed VP of regional group on payment system
Livingstone Morrison, Bank of Jamaica Deputy Governor, Administration and Technical Services, Finance and Technology, and Payment and Risk Management has been re-elected vice president of the working group on payment system issues of Latin America...Comments
Jemere Morgan debuts at four on Billboard
There is only one new set of the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart for the week of January 28 and it is also a new name from a well-established family in Jamaican popular music. Jemere Morgan's Transition has started its Billboard chart journey at...Comments
David Rodigan to release autobiography - Book to focus on deejay's career in reggae
United Kingdom Reggae icon David Rodigan, MBE, has announced that he will be releasing an autobiography covering his 40 years of deejaying.The book, titled My Life In Reggae, was written with Ian Burrell and is scheduled to be released in March....Comments
Letter of the Day | Double standard by JLP
THE EDITOR, Sir:In about 2012, a Jamaican pilot was convicted in Qatar of a sexual offence involving a child. It is reported that he was sentenced to five years' imprisonment.After he served his sentence, he was returned to...Comments
Pastor caught having sex with 11-y-o
All five of us, senior retirees and close friends, went to a Kingston hospital to visit my grandson, Barry, who was in a car accident. A popular newsman that he is, he commented on the...Comments
Rescuers search for 30 after avalanche hits Italian hotel
PENNE (AP):Rescue workers reported no signs of life Thursday at a four-star hotel buried by an avalanche in the mountains of earthquake-stricken central Italy. Two bodies were recovered of the estimated 30 people trapped inside as the risk of more...Comments
Mideast expects big changes under Trump
CAIRO (AP):Donald Trump's all-but-dismissal of human rights as a foreign policy principle could hit like an earthquake across a Middle East landscape beset by warring factions and beleaguered governments, with...Comments
VIDEO: An arresting proposal in Three Miles
When Ronald Donaldson decided to pop the question to Teresa Martinez, his girlfriend of three and a half years, he wanted to be different. Always known as a prankster in high school, Donaldson wanted to do something out of the box. ...Comments
High fashion at Trump's Inauguration
For her husband's inauguration, Melania Trump wore a sky-blue cashmere jacket and mock turtleneck dress by Ralph Lauren, designer of many pantsuits worn over the years by Donald Trump's former rival Hillary Clinton. Mrs Trump's outfit...Comments
Editorial | Getting sick people off the streets
Orville Higgins | Don’t make premature stars of schoolboy ballers