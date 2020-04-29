BUSINESS BRIEFS | COVID DIARY

The fifth in the JBDC ‘In Concert’ online series continues Thursday with focus on the creative sector. Preregistration through the Jamaica Business Development Corporation website is required.

The discussion will focus on ‘Who’s on your Team?’, and explore issues such as when to hire staff, the appropriate skills to look for when recruiting, and managing relationships with team members, whether they are family members, friends, associates or strangers.

The panellists will include Sherando Ferril, CEO of Yaad Bridge Entertainment; Desrine McFarlane, manager of Business Human Resource, Jamaica & Trinidad at 3M; Althea West-Myers, director of the Cayman Islands Centre for Business Development; and Abishai Hoilett, entertainment & talent manager for Bebble Rock Music.

_______________________

The Inter-American Development Bank, IDB, will host a webinar analysing the economic impact of the pandemic on Latin American and the Caribbean economies on Thursday, April 30 at 4 p.m. Eastern time.

The webinar via Zoom will be moderated by IDB Vice-President for Countries, Alexandre Meira da Rosa, while the panellists will include Regional Economic Adviser for Mexico, Central America, Panama and the Dominican Republic, Marta Ruiz Arranz; Regional Economic Adviser for the Southern Cone, Fabiano Rodrigues Bastos; Regional Economic Adviser for the Andean Region, Osmel Manzano; and Regional Economic Adviser for the Caribbean, David Louis Rosenblatt.

The Zoom meeting ID is: 970-1542-1930.

_______________________

Canopy Insurance is offering free access for 60 days to its online fitness camp.

The Camp Canopy platform – www.camp-canopy.com – was designed for the company’s staff, but is being opened up to the public as part of its contribution to COVID relief efforts.

The health and fitness sessions on the platform are led by Coach Kamila McDonald.

_______________________

As of Monday, front-line workers such as doctors, nurses, and members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Jamaica Defence Force, with valid photo identification, will be provided with complimentary Nescafé beverages at select Rubis gas stations.

Rubis Energy Jamaica and Nestlé Jamaica are partnering on the initiative and a list of the select stations is being posted on their websites. The beverages are on offer from April 27 to May 10.

Rubis CEO Alain Carreau called the front-line workers heroes in a joint statement with Nestle, and also commended his own gas pumping staff for continuing to serve the public.

“This gesture is just a small token from us to them to say thank you and well done,” added Country Manager of Nestlé Jamaica Daniel Caron.

_______________________

Sugar and rum producer Worthy Park Estates has donated five tonnes of sugar, the equivalent of 10,000 bags of 500g sugar packages, to charitable organisation Food For The Poor, FTTP, to assist with COVID Relief efforts. The donation was presented to FTTP Director Craig Moss-Solomon last Friday, April 24, by Worthy Park Managing Director Gordon Clarke.

business@gleanerjm.com