Stocks Round Up | 25 stocks advance, 39 decline and 9 trade firm

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Combined Index closed Tuesday on a losing note with an advance/decline ratio of 25/39

The index declined 1,683.10 points or 0.46 per cent to close at 366,081.93.

The JSE Main Market Index was down 1,852.03points or 0.50 per cent to close at 368,158.32 while the Junior Market Index was up 2.00 points or 0.08 per cent to close at 2,542.11.

The JSE USD Equities Index was up 2.35 points or 1.28 per cent to close at 186.26.

Overall market activity

73 stocks traded

25 advanced

39 declined

9 traded firm

Winners

Caribbean Flavours up 13.28 per cent to close at $14.50

Mayberry Investments up 11.18 per cent to close at $5.67

Caribbean Cream up 9.22per cent closing at $4.50

Lasco Distributors up 7.62 per cent to close at $3.25

Salada Foods up 7.37 per cent closing at $29.00

Losers

Kingston Properties down 14.90 per cent to close at $6.17

Cargo Handlers down 11.28 per cent to close at $6.53

MPC Caribbean Clean Energy down 6.74per cent to close at $152.01

Sagicor Select Manufacturing & Distributors 6.25 per cent to close at $0.75

Stanley Motta down 5.88 per cent to close at $4.80

Market volume

36.892 million units valued at over $ 278.91 million.

Volume leaders were Wigton followed by Sagicor Select Financial and Jamaica Broilers.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.