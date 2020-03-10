Guyana President promises to uphold the Constitution

President of Guyana David Granger has promised to “uphold the Constitution and keep our citizens safe.”

In a statement late Monday, Granger called for calm among citizens while promising to do all to ensure that law and order are maintained.

“… I will not allow political malefactors to hijack our democracy and compromise public order and human safety,” he said.

Granger’s video statement comes one day before the High Court is to hear the matter in an injunction against the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) filed by the opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) seeking a verification of the elections results in Region Four, which had indicated that the ruling coalition — a Partnership for National Unity and the Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) — had won Monday’s regional and general elections.

“Justice Claudette Singh, Chairman of GECOM, has indicated that she will await the outcome of that matter. The entire nation, indeed, must await the ruling of the Supreme Court.”

Granger called for the Guyanese people to refrain from engaging in activities that can heighten tensions in the South American country, adding that they should allow the judicial system to perform its function.

“ I urge you to go about your business in a peaceful manner. Some damage has already been done to social relations in our communities. We must repair that damage.”

Granger accused the opposition PPP of “disseminating a narrative that is no more than a falsification of reality” adding that it “is completely at variance with the official declarations of the elections commission for the ten electoral districts.”

“Guyanese, we have all witnessed the lawlessness and violence that have been unleashed on innocent school children, citizens and police officers in several districts of our country, Granger said.

Weekend protests on the streets of Guyana left one person dead and inflamed decades-old racial tensions between black Guyanese, who broadly support Granger’s APNU-AFC coalition, and Indo-Guyanese, who largely backed Irfaan Ali of opposition party PPP.

“Our security forces have been working to quell disorder and to bring the perpetrators to justice. We must not allow ourselves to be provoked into taking any action which will engender hate or disharmony.

“I am confident that there will be a peaceful and lawful resolution to this issue in a short period of time. I appeal to you to join me in allowing the judicial system to perform its functions. I appeal to you to allow the elections commission to execute its mandate to deliver credible elections to the Guyanese people,” Granger said.

Eleven political parties were slated to contest the general elections in 10 administrative regions with over 661,000 people registered to vote.

The elections took place on March 2.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.