Shows aplenty for the silly season

It’s the traditional silly season and shows aplenty are surfacing, some free, others attracting an entrance fee. With the recent temporary amendment to the Noise Abatement Act, which will see events legally permitted to play music until 2 a.m. during the week and 4 a.m. on weekends, promoters have breathed a collective sigh of relief.

Yesterday, the 30th staging of Ghetto Splash unfolded at the Waterhouse Mini Stadium and, with a line-up that far exceeded its number of years of existence, the event was on track for a late cut off. “We have all our permits and have received extended time. Everything is good,” chief organiser, Patrick Roberts, assured The Gleaner on Monday of the event which is free of cost to the public.

Tonight, another free event takes place. It’s the annual December concert staged by reggae artiste Tarrus Riley. Scheduled for Emancipation Park, Let Live Music Live, with Tarrus and friends, starts at 6 p.m. The line-up has not been revealed, however, as in the previous nine stagings, a mix of big-name and up-and-coming acts are expected to perform.

The Joy Town Community Development Foundation, in collaboration with show producer Glory Music, will host Christmas Joy in the Bass at the historic Ambassador Theatre, Collie Smith Drive, tomorrow. The Ambassador Theatre has played a significant role in the evolution of Jamaica’s music, and according to the organisers, the event is aimed at bringing back the pride of the place to the younger generation.

“We want to remind the present generation of the part their community played in the advancement of the music which has become world renowned,” Tommy Cowan, CEO of Glory Music, stated in a release. He noted that the vision for the Christmas Joy in the Bass is to bring hope to the people of Trench Town.

SCHEDULED ACTS

Among the acts scheduled to perform are Kevin Downswell, Carlene Davis, Alaine, Lubert Levy, Jabez, Ity & Fancy Cat, Ziggy Soul, and Marq Johnson, backed by the Transformation Band. The concert is free of cost, and starts at 7 p.m.

Also taking place on Thursday is the Appleton Estate Signature Nights featuring Romain Virgo, Agent Sasco, and Beenie Man. The venue is Sharkies Seafood Restaurant, Runaway Bay, and showtime is 9 p.m. There is a cover charge.

Kicking off the weekend before Christmas on a natural high is the Negril-based Rastafari Rootzfest, which was established as part of the ongoing lobby in Jamaica fighting for the political legitimacy of the ganja plant and its use by Rastafarians. The activities lined up for this year include seminars, an expo, three thrilling nights of music, the Ganjamaica Cup Awards and morning beach yoga. Organiser Iya V told The Gleaner that Rootzfest is now in its fifth year and so far the feedback has been good. “We are concerned more with getting the information out there to the people about the whole ganja industry. Jamaica is known for its herb culture and planting herb, but those involved have little or no knowledge of the science and technology of it,” he explained. Experts from The University of the West Indies, The University of Technology and overseas will be at the festival to give presentations on ganja. The Jamaica Ganja Cup will include 12 to 20 entries of exclusively Jamaican ganja judged on its own terms, by local and international experts.

On the music side, among the big names which will perform at the festival on Friday night are Ken Boothe, Richie Spice, Samory I, and Warrior King, with support from up-and-coming acts. Saturday’s line-up, also at the Long Bay Beach Park, sees Chronixx, Jesse Royal, Mystic Revealers, I Niffa, Rock Top, Iziniga and Kumar. On Sunday, reggae and dub selector, Yaadcore, will provide musical juggling at the Ganja Cup Awards.

Saturday morning ushers in Day Break: The Breakfast Party on the lawns of Sabina Park from 7 a.m., while later in the evening, Yesterdays: The Best of the ’90s takes place at Mas Camp, Stadium Parking Lot from 9 p.m.

A big event in St Thomas, also on Saturday, is Unruly Fest, featuring Popcaan & Friends in Concert at Goodyear Factory. Last year, Canadian rapper Drake made a surprise appearance, and the excitement level is up as fans continue to guess who will be this year’s surprise guest artiste. Showtime is 9 p.m.

On Sunday, Bottles & Brunch Premium All White at Hope Gardens, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., features a live performance by Shenseea. Over in St Catherine at Kingston Polo Club, Caymanas hosts Cabana Reserve One Night in Paris at the Palace of Versailles, from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., while in Ocho Rios, Ashore Ultra Beach Party, featuring Jahvillani and Masicka, takes place at Bay Beach, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

St Elizabeth also takes a piece of the action on Sunday with Dawn Breakfast Party at Southern Comfort Guest House, Junction, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

