Rebel Salute 2020 | Beres Hammond gives Night One thumbs up - Says harmony was the essence of the showcase

From the outskirts of Manchester, at Brooks Park where it all started, to the Alpart Grounds in St Elizabeth, and on to the cool plains in St Ann, Rebel Salute’s musical splendour is one that keeps supporters of reggae music captivated and coming back. And the overall atmosphere gets a thumbs-up too, said Beres Hammond, one of the masters of Jamaican lovers rock and reggae music.

Hammond, who has performed for the Rebel Salute audience five times throughout his career, was in good spirits as he observed Friday night’s showcase from backstage.

“It is amazing to see that I performed at its first grounds in Brooks Park and a few years after and I’m here as a patron now,” said Hammond as he flashed the smile known to charm fans near and far during a performance.

Hammond’s most recent performances on a Rebel Salute stage were in 2016 and 2018 when he was prompted by Luciano to give a taste of the 1993 single, Double Trouble.

Coming out of deep conversation with the Ugandan artiste-activist Bobi Wine, Hammond welcomed The Gleaner for a quick heart-to-heart.

“I have always loved to watch the performances on the show and being here, it reminds me of a time when people were good ... when everybody looked out for each other and it’s a beautiful, harmonious vibe,” Hammond said.

He modestly noted that he was not waiting to see any particular member of the music fraternity to perform, “it is all family here; for each of them the performance is a story and there are many beautiful ones to tell”.

A talk with Beres Hammond would not be complete without a positive note and advice for the people.

“Me nuh want nuh fuss or quarrel, I’m looking for people to be in a good place or, as I like to say, in one good harmony,” he said.

