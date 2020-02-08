Family vibes at Reggae Wednesdays

Papa Michigan’s One Love Jamdown, with its strident dismissal of segregation at every level, powered by the lusty Rope In ‘riddim’, certainly embodied the theme for the kickoff staging of Reggae Wednesdays, 'One Big Family'.

The old-school deejay reached back in time to an era when he and Smiley would nice up the dance, which, incidentally, is the name of the duo’s hit song on the highly infectious Real Rock riddim, out of Studio One. “Promoter and him idrin juss a laugh. How dem laugh?” He didn’t have to ask thrice. Emancipation Park rocked with the sounds of “tra la la la la la la la laaa”.

But for Michigan, the Reggae Month concert wasn’t all about the old-school vibe, which was really such a winner that he could have stuck to it for his entire half-hour on stage and fans would have been pleased. However, he introduced new material by way of Put Your Loving On Me, the first single to drop from the album of the same name. Michigan probably had a point to prove, and showed off the supple movements and fancy footworks worthy of someone half his age. He shared that when he decided to put out a new album and get back into the music business, he was told that he couldn’t “mek it again”, but Papa Michie is defying the odds. His new song was very well received, and he even injected a little drama in his performance, with his dancer, who doubled as his ‘girl’. The audience loved it.

Before Michigan, Feluke, the tall, pencil-slim singer, who has also defied the odds, albeit a different set, gave a heartwarming performance. Gracing the stage at 7:35 p.m., along with his Phoenix band, Feluke filled up the stage with his passion. His songs, Israel and It’s a Shame How We Living found their mark, and he ended his performance with a song which was more like a prayer. His intro was: “The family that prays together stays together.”

In a backstage interview with The Gleaner, he revealed that when he’s on the stage, he sees his performance as ministering. “I want to touch lives. Touching souls is what I’m about,” Feluke said, and was quick to express his gratitude for his musical family, who stood firmly by his side emotionally and otherwise during his long illness.

Singing group One Third, the three that has now become two, showed that they appreciated the occasion and celebrated Reggae Month by mixing in a few Dennis Brown songs into their set. The duo, efficiently backed by In2ition band, did a pleasing, though a bit too long, set.

There's no denying that up-and-coming singer, Abby Dallas, possesses a great voice, and her dual representation of youthfulness and femininity, was a good move on the part of the organisers. However, she would have been more effective had she been given an earlier slot.

Show closer, George Nooks, the big singer who started his career as a deejay named Prince Mohammed, and who has since also found fame in the gospel arena, thrilled with songs from all eras of his career. From the huge deejay hit, Forty Leg Inna Him Head, to the classic Tribal War and his signature God Is Standing By, along with a slew of lovers rock in between, 'Georgie' was potent. "Gwaan Georgie!" a superfan on the sideline shouted mid-set, while Dada Trench, who told The Gleaner that Dennis Brown was his favourite singer, stood throughout George Nooks' performance, singing every song word-for-word. "I am at Reggae Wednesdays every year. The line-up is always good," he said of the free concerts.

Debuting a look that was as fresh as George Nooks' sound, was reggae musician and music educator, Ibo Cooper, one of the emcees for the evening. The former Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) chair, in reference to the One Big Family theme, stated, “One of the greatest things we have as a family is the love you see displayed here tonight”.

Reggae Wednesdays, staged by JaRIA, continues at Emancipation Park next week under the theme 'Dancehall Can't Stall'.

yasmine.peru@gleanerjm.com