Grace Thriller releases solo debut album ‘Your Way’ … featuring Toots and the Maytals, Wayne Marshall and Papa San

Latoya HD is a familiar voice in the local gospel music community, because of previous work with household names The Grace Thrillers. But this year, the vocalist took a leap, striking out on her own to release her debut album, Your Way. Fans may not have heard much from The Grace Thrillers in recent times, but Latoya’s debut demonstrates that despite their relative silence, the group’s pull-power remains strong to this day. Your Way features contributions from pioneering gospel deejay Papa San, hardcore-turned-wholesome deejay Wayne Marshall, and the man who coined the term ‘reggae’, Toots, along with the Maytals.

Latoya managed to wrangle these major stars for her debut because of her longevity in the business.

Her career began over two decades ago when she started singing professionally at age 14. “Over the years, I have worked with quite a number of people of various calibre. I did some background vocals on Wayne Marshall’s Glory To God.

Key relationships

So I’ve built relationships over the years. I do background vocals as well, for Toots and the Maytals. So it’s out of these working relationships that I would have the privilege of having them featured on my album,” she told The Gleaner.

The anointed minister has been a ‘go-to’ for backing vocals and arrangements to support international acts like TD Jakes and Kirk Franklin for their Jamaican performances, as well as local powerhouses Kevin Downswell and Chevelle Franklyn.

Finally released on February 29, Your Way was a long way coming. The singer revealed that she started working towards producing an album over a decade ago. “It’s been in the making from 2010, but it has evolved over the years. What you have now on this project is the evolution of work that started from 2010, or probably as early as 2008.”

Your Way is an exemplary presentation of the Caribbean soundscape, with songs moving between revival and worship styles, to some with elements of dancehall, throwback R&B and reggae. There is even a track, Good God, featuring Wayne Marshall, that takes listeners into yesterday, with a groove that feels like a time-warp into an earlier, funkier decade, like it’s straight out of 1989. “An initial reference we had was the SWV, En Vogue-type of sound; that funky MC Hammer era, but with a current, relevant twist on it. So the tempo is much faster than that era, but you still get that nostalgic feeling. I’m an ‘80s girl,” Latoya shared.

The album will take listeners through genres like neo-soul, electro-pop, roots and reggaeton, with all the songs centred by the title track. Latoya explained: “ Your Way is the foundation of all the other songs, in the sense that if you listen to all the other songs, what it boils down to is surrendering your all to the Lord, to his will and way.” Toots and the Maytals feature on the heavy reggae track, Survival, and Papa San features on the track called Great.

Latoya’s Way

With so many years of work already behind her, Latoya laid down this album as a first step to cementing her legacy as a performer and minister.

“I’m a teacher by profession, a vocal trainer, a credentialled minister, so this album is just one of the avenues that will open doors for other ministry and career opportunities,” she shared.

Your Way was released with Latoya’s hope to leave a mark in the music industry – as one who seeks to exemplify what excellence is supposed to look like and feel like.

“I want to say I was obedient to the Lord, and it’s also for me to share the gift that God has given me with the world, and for that to open doors for many other opportunities and areas of ministry,” she said.

Latoya is currently embarking on a promotional tour to spread the message of the high-definition record she has waited to deliver to music lovers worldwide.

