Danger Zone excited to work with Nadine Sutherland - ‘Chatty Chatty’ single to be released today

FOR HER milestone 40 years in the music business, it’s only right that Nadine Sutherland should celebrate with a new album. However, while that is in the making, the sultry songbird has dropped a new single, along with an accompanying music video. The video is simple and sees Nadine working out with a live band, clothed in garments that redefine sexy and entering centre stage with a ‘walkout’ that is simply epic. But all this is in keeping with the tone of the song, in which Nadine injects her trademark infectious energy as she sassily calls out Miss Chatty Chatty for her evil deeds.

Today is the official release date of the Danger Zone Music Group-produced song, which, not surprisingly, is titled Chatty Chatty. Nadine tells The Gleaner that it is based on a real-life occurrence. “ Chatty Chatty is a true story, written from my experience. Some people have a need to gossip, and it sometimes can become a part of their being. Unfortunately, the person who inspired this song was enabled by people who listened to the lies spewed by her evil tongue. Eventually, karma did manifest in her life, and she’s now a lonely soul,” Nadine said.

The song has a twofold mission. It is featured on Danger Zone’s Reggae Lovers compilation album, which also showcases artistes such as Romain Virgo, D Major, Lutan Fyah, Shuga, Louie Culture and others, and it forms part of a larger album project in keeping with honouring Nadine’s four fantastic decades. Nadine has only positive vibrations about this project, which is dear to her heart, and she speaks candidly about how important it was that she was able to be herself during the creative process.

“It’s been wonderful working with Danger Zone. At every stage, from recording, imaging and all aspects of the creative process, they supported and encouraged me being my authentic self. We have the same professional work ethics. I value our relationship,” she said.

Dream come true

Danger Zone CEO Delmar ‘Della Danger’ Drummond, a producer who has worked with the best in reggae and dancehall, noted that working with the Action singer was a dream that he didn’t know would ever come true. For him, it was an honour, and he lavishly praised her as “a goddess of our music culture”.

“I have nostalgia whenever I hear Nadine’s music,” Della Danger told The Gleaner. “Growing up in the ‘90s, when dancehall was at its best, in my view, I’d get a certain vibe whenever her music was played at parties or events in my hometown of Montego Bay. I remember going to Disco Inferno with my girlfriend at the time, and when Action was played, it got such a big ‘forward’ the DJ had to play it like 10 times. Then there was Anything For You, another monster record released in the 2000s, with her on the hook, that was a classic,” he recalled as he sauntered down a blissful memory lane.

Della Danger said that he, his business partner Edward ‘9’ Warren and the rest of his team were excited to be a part of Nadine’s latest album project. “Her vocals are still on point and she’s an adorable individual who has a lot to contribute to the culture. Ryan Bailey made the initial connection with Nadine and we’ve been working diligently on creating a great product that will give listeners a sense of appreciation and pleasure, knowing the legend is still making hits.”

Nadine Sutherland announced herself to the world in December 1979, when as a little 11-year-old, she edged out then Kingston College student Paul Blake and dancehall artiste Yellow Man to win the inaugural Tastee Talent Contest.

