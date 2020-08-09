Bounty, Beenie lead ‘Reggae Gold 2020’

Reggae Gold 2020, the album compilation which includes some of the biggest reggae and dancehall hits over last year and more, will be released on August 28 on VP Records. The album leads with two legends, Bounty Killer with Lodge and Beenie Man with Blackboard. The two artistes recently made history with their highly watched Verzuz Battle presented by Timbaland and Swizz Beats on Instagram.

Including a number of exclusive and lead tracks, Reggae Gold features Different Ranking from trap-dancehall artiste, Squash; Inches from the Queen of Dancehall, Spice, which glorifies the long lengths of her hair extensions; Spend Nuff Money by Noah Powa; Mi Luv Yuh by Queen Ifrica and Nah Let Go by Konshens. All singles have video premieres leading up to the album release.

Also on the dancehall front are Pretty Pon Snap by Daddy1, First Class Flight by Jahvallani and Big Big by Christopher Martin.

Popular tracks

On the reggae side, the album boasts a number of popular VP tracks of 2019 and 2020 such as Valley of Jehoshaphat by reggae veteran Richie Spice; the introspective Note to Self by Jah9 featuring Chronixx and the romantic Only You by Jah Cure featuring Mya. Also on the album is Best of Me by Romain Virgo and All Woman by Ikaya.

Other notable mainstream tracks from the past year are Toast by Koffee and Dumpling by Stylo G featuring Sean Paul and Spice.

Visually captivating, Reggae Gold covers have been a conversation piece since its inception. In a different aesthetic, this year’s cover was no exception. The creative team consisted of photographer Wade Rhoden, creative director Sameel ‘Samo’ Johnson, stylist KOJI DEM, Creative Director, VP Records’ Stephanie Chin and Rebecca Lovinsquy and models Suzanna Missenbeger and Romar Heart.

“We have had so many notable hits on the label over the last year, so putting this together was seamless,” said Neil ‘Diamond’ Edwards, Senior Director of A&R at VP Records. “With the exclusive tracks and everything else, there is something for everyone. It’s a real solid collection,” he concluded.