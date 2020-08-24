Jamaican chef, promoter thrives in NY despite COVID restriction

NY:

Self-taught chef and event promoter Omar Walters, who was born in New York to Jamaica parents Maxine Greaves and Paul Walters, brought visibility to Brand Jamaica. He was prominently featured on ABC TV Channel 7 last Friday evening and Saturday morning as the station presented mouth-watering Jamaican and Caribbean dishes that were specially prepared at Omar’s Kitchen restaurant in Manhattan, NY.

Walters is no stranger to the limelight. Since becoming a full-time chef, his services have been in demand by celebrity clients, including R&B superstar Monica, Brandy, Kyle Lowry, Angela Simmons, Karen Civil and Ty Hunter. Last year, reggae and dancehall superstar Buju Banton flew him to Jamaica for his historic ‘Long Walk To Freedom Official After Party’ at Liguanea Club in Kingston.

“Catering Buju’s ‘Long Walk to Freedom’ event was a dream come true,” he confessed. “It was one of the biggest events I catered in Jamaica.”

Like thousands of restaurants and bars in the tri-state area, Omar’s Kitchen’s doors were shuttered in March when the pandemic hit. The restaurant has, however, thrived despite the restrictions, serving up popular Jamaica staples like escoveitch fish with festival and jerk chicken with rice and peas.

“I had to get creative with the outside of my restaurant. Before the pandemic, I was so focused on the inside and its upkeep that I had never thought about outside dining or adding more flair to the foundation of the restaurant. With the help of my younger sister, we created a jungle-like backyard experience that both takes you away and welcomes you,” he disclosed.

“Opening right before the pandemic had both its ups and downs. We were just starting to get really packed, more than we had even expected. Practically every night was bustling with people, and while it was a blessing to have been so busy, the pandemic gave us a chance to reflect on our strengths and improve our weakness’ he told The Gleaner.

Last year, Walters was part of the successful Great Weekend Jamaica in Ocho Rios that featured six exhilarating events that unfolded over three days in October. His ‘pet project’ was to conceptualise a New York theme fashion focused dinner party that featured exotic foods and craft cocktails. Asked if he has plans for any Jamaica events for 2020, he said, “Due to COVID-19, everything I have planned for Jamaica has been pushed back. I am sure once the country is fully up and running, I will have a lot more planned for Jamaica, but safety always comes first.”

Success breeds success

Appleton, the flag-bearer for Jamaican spirits that is widely recognised as the best rum across the planet, has come knocking and made Omar a brand ambassador, which he is excited about.

“Appleton reached out to me due to the events I had been doing within the Jamaican community. Going forward, we plan to do a lot more together. Patrons that love Appleton and love Jamaican and Caribbean food are excited to taste the pairings we have created,” he disclosed.

VP Records has also seen value in his brand and has donated pictures and original album jackets of reggae recorders like Gregory Isaacs, Nitty Gritty, Buju Banton, Jr Kelly, Etana, Sizzla and Half Pint which adorn the establishment, to give it that authentic Jamaican, reggae and dancehall vibe.

“The Jamaican community has been nothing but supportive from day one. They continue to come to my restaurant and my events and make up a majority of my clientele. It is a huge plus to have a Jamaican background. It is a culture that is so widely known and loved by most,” he shared.