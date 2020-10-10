‘Thank You’ concert for reggae artiste diagnosed with cancer

In November of last year, Antigua and Barbuda’s reggae ambassador Gregory ‘Causion’ Bailey was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer, and he eventually shared his challenges with fans.

The Rastafarian artiste, who has been faced with finding the financial resources for treatment, has been inspired to transform his diagnosis into an opportunity to also help others. He has created the Thank You Mission, a digital platform and brand to help artistes in need. On Saturday, he will be performing in an hour-long television special.

Causion’s friends and colleagues in the media and music industries across the Caribbean and beyond have made themselves available by sending messages of support to bring greater attention to the Thank You Mission. Among them, veteran journalist and Managing Director of the St Kitts and Nevis Observer, Julian Rogers, along with Richie Daley and Cat Coore, members of Third World, the musical group with whom Causion has been touring for several years.

Sharon Gordon, a Pan Africanist and co-founder of the Coalition to Preserve Reggae Music, said she has known the artiste since the early ‘90s when they worked in New York. She called the initiative “very timely and necessary”.

“This thank you mission is just that – a way for all of us to say thank you to artistes like Causion, who find themselves in this situation. Illness knows no class or culture,” Gordon is quoted as saying.

Causion has had a stellar musical career spanning more than 30 years with highlights such as recently touring with reggae giants Third World. The US-based artiste has headlined concerts to benefit the less fortunate and has participated in concerts to raise funds for cancer. He lost both parents to cancer.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I would be in this position. I think my current situation is a wake-up call for other artistes. I’m hoping that by going public, my situation will encourage other artistes to get regular checkups. In our business, we spend a lot of time focusing on the art form and not ourselves,” he told caribbeannationalweekly.com.

A songwriter who has used his lyrics to uplift and educate others, his latest single is titled Give Thanks. He is asking fans and supporters to download the song, proceeds from which will go towards assisting with his medical expenses.

HAMAFilms Antigua has produced a one-hour special, recorded in Antigua and featuring Causion performing his original songs. Causion continues to give back and says the Thank You Mission is a way for him to express his gratitude to his fans and for life.

Fellow musicians based in Antigua rallied to make the concert a reality. Bass player Devon “Bugs” Emanuel also serves as the show’s music director. Guitarist Adjani, M-16 on drums, Remo the engineer, and backup singer Simone Gordon, who regularly tours with Causion, flew to Antigua to be part of the special concert. The event is made possible with the support from local media houses Observer, ZDK ABS Radio/TV, and Vybz FM. Additional support is provided by the management and staff of the Catamaran Hotel and Kennedy’s Club Ltd.

All who wish to help the cause may visit www.thankyoumission.com to donate via PayPal or CashApp. Depending on your contribution, they will receive Causion stickers, Thank You T-shirts, bracelets, or music.