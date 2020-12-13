Miqueal-Symone Williams is Miss Universe Jamaica 2020

Miqueal-Symone Williams has been crowned Miss Universe Jamaica 2020. The announcement was made a short while ago during a televised staging of the pageant.

Williams, who wore the sash Miss QORIHC, also received the award for Best in Evening Gown.

She is a Pulse International model, having won the Pulse/Select Model Search in 2018, and a student of The University of the West Indies, Mona campus, where she is completing a degree in marketing and psychology.

Abigail Pinnock was named first runner-up; Monique Thomas was named second runner-up.

Pinnock, a veterinarian by profession, received the Altruism Award for her effort to raise funds to help the Jamaica Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals find a new home. Thomas was named Best in Swimwear.

The 2020 staging of the Bahia Principe Miss Universe Jamaica Beauty, Fashion and Wellness Pageant was neither public or live, owing to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The coronation was broadcast exclusively on FLOW 1 TV.

Williams will represent Jamaica at the 69th Miss Universe pageant, which is expected to be held next year. No date has yet been announced.

entertainment@gleanerjm.com

Sectional Awards

Best in Evening Gown - Miqueal-Symone Williams

Best in Swimwear - Monique Thomas

Most Congenial - Samantha Williams

Altruism Award - Abigail Pinnock