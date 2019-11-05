Marguerite’s Epicurean Delights

Every year since it’s first appearance on the Restaurant Week listing, Marguerites has shown why it’s the best of the best. Fifteen years of Restaurant Week excellence has given it the leg up on its regional competition and has continued to safeguard its spot as a Montego Bay staple. Located on the iconic Hip Strip, Marguerite’s offers the breathtaking views and warm caress of sunsets and sea breeze in the bay while delivering the five-star service that has become synonymous with the eatery. Pull up out front and leave your chariot in the deft hands of Marguerites’ valet, and with it, your worries. Marguerites has you covered, from atmosphere to sustenance and everything in-between, all before you can even think to ask.

Take the opportunity to get gussied up so you can enjoy the sweet taste of the ocean with this year’s offering of ‘curried lobster tail’ stacked high and beautifully on a roasted potato cake with sautéed vegetables and a sweet mango chutney. While you savour that, take some time to luxuriate in Marguerites’ selection of sweet nectars and lose yourself in the decadence of this ambrosius delight. Once you’ve had a taste, it’ll be near impossible to go back to whatever came before. Be careful indulging in the food of the gods; there’s no turning back.

Gloucester Avenue

Montego Bay

(876) 952-4777