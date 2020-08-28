Jamaica records 141 new COVID cases, 42 more recoveries

Jamaica today recorded 141 new COVID cases, bringing the tally to 2,011.

Eighty-six of the new cases are females and 55 males aged 40 days to 97 years.

In the meantime, there were 42 more recoveries increasing the tally to 888.

There are now 1,032 active COVID-19 cases in Jamaica.

New case breakdown:

Kingston and St Andrew - 87

St Catherine - 26

Manchester - 8

St James - 7

St Thomas - 8

Portland - 3

St Elizabeth - 1

Trelawny - 1

The Health Ministry said six of the new cases are contacts of confirmed cases, one is a local transmission not epidemiologically linked, while the remaining 134 cases are currently under investigation.

