Take precaution against beet armyworm, agriculture ministry again warns farmers

The Agriculture Ministry is again warning farmers in Manchester and St Elizabeth to take precaution against the beet armyworm.

The warning comes amid an increase in the pest population, which has also spread to other communities.

Michelle Sherwood, Deputy Director of the Crop and Plant Protection Unit at the ministry, says since the start of October, her office has detected a “surge” in the beet armyworm population across seven communities in the two parishes.

Among the communities affected are Cross Keys, in Manchester as well as Comma Pen and Bull Savannah, in St Elizabeth.

Sherwood, who was speaking at a Jamaica Information Service Think Tank yesterday, said the last evaluation, conducted on November 8, revealed that the population of beet armyworm has gone “above what we call an action threshold.”

“In all seven areas, we saw that the numbers are of concern because it is increasing and it is now at a point where farmers are being called on to manage their areas properly,” she said.

The beet armyworm is a destructive pest that affects the production of several crops, including onion and scallion.

As a result, the agriculture ministry has urged farmers to take the warning seriously and implement pest control measures to prevent damage to their fields.

“In the past, the value of the outbreaks has reached as much as $140 million. If we act now we can avoid a repeat of previous outbreaks. We are asking farmers to work with us by taking the necessary actions that have been shared with them through our Rural Agricultural Development Authority extension officers,” Sherwood cautioned.

She also encouraged farmed in the affected areas to reach out to the relevant authorities if they need additional information about the management and monitoring of their fields.

“It is very important to check your fields and if you are not sure about the measures, contact your RADA officer or call us at 876-745-2960 and we will be able to assist you,” Sherwood said.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, or email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.