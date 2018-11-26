UPDATE: JDF probing helicopter crash, pilot in stable condition

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) says it is carrying out the necessary investigations and recovery procedures in relation to this morning's helicopter crash.

In a media release, the JDF urged residents from the nearby communities to stay away from the crash site.

In the event that aircraft parts are found, persons are being asked to alert the JDF headquarters by calling 876-960-8776.

The JDF said that the Bell 206 helicopter had an emergency landing in the vicinity of Dunbeholden, St Catherine, at about 10:40 a.m.

The pilot was the sole person on board the helicopter at the time of the incident.

The JDF said that he is in stable condition and undergoing medical evaluation.

