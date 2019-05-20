Alleged St James lottery scammers arrested, charged

Members of the Lottery Scam Task Force along with a team assigned to the State of Public Emergency carried out special operations in Roehampton district, St James that resulted in the arrest and charge of two persons for breaches of the so-called lottery scamming law.

Charged with possession of identity information are 25-year-old Daniel Reid and 38-year-old Kanya Clemetson, a sales representative, both are from Roehampton district in the parish.

A court date is to be set.

The police report that 6:00 p.m. on Friday the team conducted an operation at a house occupied by the two.

According to the police, one sheet of paper containing names, addresses and telephone numbers of persons living in the United States of America was found.

The police say a cellphone belonging to Clemetson was analysed and several documents containing names, addresses and telephone numbers of persons living in the US were found in several apps located on the device.

They were arrested and later charged.

