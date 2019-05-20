Chedwin Park 'rogue' cops remanded

Alleged rogue cops Corporals Kirk Fraser and Ramone Scott were remanded in custody when they appeared in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston today.

The policemen are charged with three counts of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and one count each of murder, manslaughter and shooting with intent.

Allegations are that shortly after midnight on April 28 Fraser, Scott and a third policeman, later identified as Corporal Rohan Williams, fatally shot St Catherine resident Sheldon ‘Junior Biggs’ Daley during a party at Chedwin Park, which is located on the outskirts of Spanish Town.

They then fled the scene in the Nissan wagon motorcar.

According to reports, an off-duty policeman who witnessed the incident challenged the three men who shot Daley, unaware they were his colleagues.

They were chased by the off-duty cop through the streets of the Old Capital.

The high-speed gunfight ended when the Nissan motor car collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Brunswick Avenue and Job Lane.

When the dust cleared, Williams and Kevron Burrell, a visitor to the island and who was a passenger in that car, were pronounced dead.

Attorney-at-law Queen’s Counsel, Valerie Neita-Robertson, who is representing Fraser, made an application for a gag order to be placed on the media.

However, presiding judge Justice C. Brown Beckford said the application was premature.

Meanwhile, Director of Public Prosecutions, Paula Llewellyn, told the court that a number of documents are not ready, among them post-mortem and ballistic reports as well as a report from the police’s Communication Forensics and Cybercrime Division on the phone seized from Scott.

A statement from the superintendent of police in charge of St Catherine, another from a locksmith and a forensic report on DNA matter found on firearms are also outstanding.

The matter is set for mention on July 2.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.