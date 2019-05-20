Intermittent traffic restriction along Junction Road, St Mary over the next six weeks

The movement of traffic along the Broadgate to Agualta Vale roadway in St Mary will be restricted over the next six weeks to facilitate the cutting of the embankment at the community of Broadgate to improve the right of way.

The restriction took effect today and will remain in place between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. daily.

Communication and Customer Services Manager at the National Works Agency (NWA), Stephen Shaw, explains that during the five-hour period, vehicular traffic may not be allowed to use the roadway for up to one hour at a time while activities are ongoing.

In light of this, he is urging motorists to use alternative routes, where possible, until the works are complete.

The NWA has designated the roadway through Grandie Hole and Richmond as an option for motorists.

Sections of the corridor have been maintained in good condition to facilitate the diversion of traffic.

The North-South Highway also remains an alternative.

The NWA says efforts will be doubled, in the upcoming weeks, in a bid to significantly advance the $597-million dollar road reconstruction project.

The agency says works are currently 50% complete with various activities being undertaken to include drainage improvement, wall construction and paving works.

It is estimated that the project will be completed by the end of July.

