May 21 declared as Wolmer’s Day by GG

Governor General Sir Patrick Allen has declared May 21, 2019 as Wolmer’s Day in honour of the Wolmer's Trust Schools' 290th anniversary.

The proclamation was made on Friday by Sir Patrick at King's House

The move makes the Wolmer’s Schools the only Jamaican institution that has a day named in its honour.

The proclamation hails the Wolmer's Trust Schools - Wolmer's Boys, Wolmer's Girls and Wolmer's Prep - as being "among the most distinguished educational institutions in the island, and is recognised not only for its longevity, but also for its sustained excellence in academics, sports and creative arts."

It also applauded the school for producing "outstanding sons and daughters of Jamaica in many fields" including former head of state, Sir Florizel Glasspole - the third and longest serving Governor General of Jamaica and a former Minister of Education; former Prime Minister, Edward Seaga - Jamaica’s longest serving parliamentarian; Amy Jacques Garvey, journalist, publisher and activist; Avis Henriques in business and voluntarism and Dr. Phyllis McPherson Russell in public service and the teaching of mathematics.

The school’s contribution to the creative arts was also recognised as mention was made of actor Harry Belafonte, entertainer Sean Paul as well as novelists, Kei Miller and Marlon James.

The Wolmer’s Trust Group of Schools owns the title as the oldest school in the English-speaking Caribbean.

