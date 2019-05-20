Missing teen mom, one-year-old son return home

Sixteen-year-old Akacia Quest, a ward of the state of the Mary’s Child Children’s Home, and her one-year-old son, Daniel Francis, both of Golding Avenue, Kingston 7, who were reported missing last week Tuesday, have returned home.

The police say they are said to be in good health.

The Papine Police had reported about 3:30 p.m., Akacia and Daniel were last seen at the Women’s Crisis Centre on Trafalgar Road, Kingston 10.

At the time, Akacia was dressed in a white blouse, blue skirt and a pair of black shoes.

Daniel’s mode of dress was unknown.

