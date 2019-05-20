St Andrew mother charged with producing child pornography, child cruelty

A 27-year-old St Andrew mother has been charged with production of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and cruelty to a child.

The woman, whose name is being withheld because the victim is a minor, is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday, June 14.

The police say a probe was launched on Wednesday, May 15 when a concerned citizen visited the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) headquarters with the 5-year-old boy and made a complaint.

According to the police, the child’s mother was implicated in the investigation.

They say the child was placed into state care after the investigation revealed that the child’s mother was guilty of several offences under the Child Care and Protection Act.

She was subsequently arrested and later charged.

Meanwhile, the police are clarifying that the 5-year-old boy who has been purported to be unable to be located in several social media reports in recent days is not missing.

They say he was placed in the state care in relation to the probe.

The police say he remains under the care of the government and is said to be in good health.

They are appealing to Jamaicans to desist from circulating false information and be responsible in their posts.

Also, the public is being reminded that it is an offence to produce, circulate or partake in child pornography.

