Clarendon farmer implicated in $1.3 million cocaine seizure charged

Clarendon fisherman 40-year-old Marlon Risden has been charged by the police following the seizure of a quantity of cocaine which the police say has an estimated street value of $1.3 million.

Risden is charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, and using motor vehicle for conveyance and is to appear in the St Ann Parish Court on May 22.

The police say he was arrested during an anti-narcotics operation along the Mammee Bay main road in Mammee Bay, St Ann on Sunday, May 19.

The police report that about 1:30 p.m., a team intercepted a Toyota Mark X motorcar along the road.

According to the police, the vehicle and its sole occupant were searched and a rectangular parcel containing cocaine was found inside the trunk.

They say the drug and motorcar were seized and the driver detained.

