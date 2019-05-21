Titchfield Past Students Association wants probe into fatal bus crash

The Titchfield Past Students Association is calling for an investigation into the status of the 15-seater bus which plunged into a precipice in Portland yesterday.

The crash left 23 students hospitalised and one seventh-grade boy of Titchfield High, identified 13-year-old Pranjil Jasti, dead.

The driver and conductor are also hospitalised.

Police reports indicate that shortly after 3 p.m., the driver of a Toyota Hiace minibus travelling from Port Antonio to Buff Bay failed to negotiate a corner on the Black Hill main road.

The bus reportedly flipped over three times before careening off the road.

In a statement, the association questioned whether the bus was an approved unit assigned to the school.

It also expressed shock and alarm at the tragic crash and called for the authorities to ensure the safety of children as they travel to and from school.

Members of the association are to visit the school to provide support to those affected by the crash.

