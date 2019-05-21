You may soon be able to buy a Usain Bolt car, Jamaican Olympian unveils Bolt Nano

Jamaican Olympian Usain Bolt’s Mobility company has unveiled a two-seater, all-electric and zero-emission vehicle named the Bolt Nano.

Hotcars.com reports that the unveiling happened at the VivaTech conference in Paris last Thursday.

Source: The Wheel Network/ Youtube

The Nano, which will begin deliveries next year, is expected to start at $9,999.

Mobility is currently taking refundable deposits of $999 to reserve a Nano, which has an interchangeable battery.

The vehicle, which was launched the same week that the company announced its new e-scooter in Paris, can accommodate a driver in the front and a passenger in the back.

Bolt Mobility, a rideshare company, provides carbon-free e-scooters that users can locate via app and pay for through their account in cities around the world.

The Nano two-seater offers greater maneuverability in congested areas with limited parking.

In fact, four Nano vehicles can fit into a standard parking space.

The company’s first four-wheeler has been in development for the last two years.

Although it’s uncertain where the Bolt Nano will be first launched, the company, which is established in both the US and Europe, says consumers can expect to see Nanos in many more markets in the coming months.

