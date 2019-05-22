10 Hanover residents charged by C-TOC for lottery scamming

Ten persons were arrested and charged today in Hanover on allegations of being involved in lottery scamming.

The arrests follow a simultaneous operation in sections of Phoenix Town and Santoy area of the parish by the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Branch (CTOC) assisted by personnel from the Hanover police and member of the military.

The police say the operation is the culmination of a two-year investigation into the illicit lottery scam.

C-TOC says the probe commenced in 2017 into breaches of the Law Reform Fraudulent Transactions (Special Provisions) in the western region of the island.

This led to the arrest and charge of 30-year-old Anita Brown in August 2018 for the offences of obtaining money by false pretence and conspiracy to obtain money by false pretence.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in the Hanover Parish Court.

Regarding today’s operation, the police say between 5:00 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. thirteen persons were taken into custody for breaches of the Law Reform Fraudulent Transactions (Special Provisions) Act.

Ten were subsequently arrested and charged.

Charged are:

Travis Coates, 30-year-old, bartender

Kadeem Harvey, 23-year -old, plumber

Khadija Harvey, 23-year-old, call centre operator

Marvin Sanderson, 38-year-old, labourer

Thandeka Parkins, 27-year-old, labourer

Omarie Reid, 25-year old, boat operator

Courtney Littlejohn, 24-year-old, carpenter

Sharon Kerr, 49-year-old, unemployed.

Ronoy Reid, otherwise called ‘Manpee’ 27-year-old, sale clerk of John Crow Hill district

Chris-Roy Reid, 23-year-old of Cave Valley

All ten are scheduled to appear before the Hanover Parish Court on Tuesday, May 28.

