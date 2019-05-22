Carib Cement backs 50 Labour Day projects

The Caribbean Cement Company Limited is supporting Labour Day by way of donations that will go towards projects in more than 50 communities across the country.

Through its corporate social responsibility programme, the company contributes to projects that will enhance infrastructure in communities. As such, some 3,000 bags of cement will go towards repairing schools, sidewalks, rural roads, fencing, and indigent housing in 11 parishes.

Peter Donkersloot, general manager of Carib Cement, said that Jamaica has a lot to teach the world about community cohesion and volunteerism.

Fantastic Job

“Jamaicans do a fantastic job of supporting Labour Day. The enthusiasm and high level of participation is really impressive. It is a public holiday that Jamaicans take seriously as they give generously of their time to work together and improve their neighbourhoods,” said Donkersloot.

Volunteers from the staff of both Carib Cement and CEMEX Jamaica will be effecting repairs to a basic school in Clarendon and a fire station in Kingston.

The company is also contributing to the national Labour Day projects that will take place at Holland Primary School in St Elizabeth; Fair Prospect Primary School in Portland; Barrett Town Primary School and John Rollins Success Primary School in St James; as well as Papine High School in St Andrew.

In 2018, Carib Cement donated 3,000 bags of cement to assist with Labour Day and recovery efforts that followed heavy rains in May.

The company’s corporate social responsibility projects have reached more than 180 communities by way of infrastructure development valued at $265 million since 2016.