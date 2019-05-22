Disabled look to drop six love at domino tourney

Often excluded from social gatherings and events because they are not tailored to accommodate the disabled, one member of the community is seeking to change that with his Rumble in the Jungle domino tournament for persons with disabilities.

Shavane Daley, who operates a production company and is a member of the Jamaica Society for the Blind, said the tournament is needed to breathe new life into events targeting the disabled community.

“The purpose of the event is to act as social intervention for persons who are living with disabilities in Jamaica and attempt to foster a sense of camaraderie amongst the disabled community,” said Daley.

The event will also give persons with disabilities an avenue to display various arts and crafts, as well as other items they make as a source of income.

“This will create a social space for members to interact with other persons who might not have a disability and bridge the gap between the various disabled groups on the island,” said Daley.

One of the sponsors for the event, Lamar Dell, director of Castor Fields Farm, says the event is a great opportunity for them to assist and fulfil their corporate responsibility mandate.

“I have known Shavane for years as an individual who always tries his hand at different things regardless of his disability. My company is always willing to offer assistance to those who are in need, and we felt this competition, being targeted to persons of the disabled community as a means of creating a social space for them, is a good venture, and so we jumped at the opportunity,” said Dell.

Free health checks, games and giveaways will also be highlights of the tournament, which is slated to take place on Saturday, May 25, at the Jamaica Society for the Blind in Kingston, starting at 2 p.m.