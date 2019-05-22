Domestic airlines poised to rebound in Jamaica

WESTERN BUREAU:

Domestic airlines will return to the Jamaican skies within the next two months as the Government is now fine-­tuning deals with two airlines to offer flying services, which will add another dimension to local travel.

According to Transport and Mining Minister Robert Montague, when the 2019 edition of Reggae Sumfest kicks off on July 15, local patrons will have the opportunity to fly into Montego Bay from other parts of the island to attend the annual music festival.

“We would like to reintroduce scheduled domestic flying within Jamaica, and I am pleased today to inform you that we are in the final bits of negotiation with two companies to reintroduce scheduled domestic flights across Jamaica,” said Montague, who was speaking at the opening of the renovated check-in terminal at Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay last weekend.

While he did not reveal the names of the two airlines with which the Government is negotiating, Montague said that both the organisers of Reggae Sumfest and patrons would benefit immensely from the return of domestic flight services to the island.

“One will start before Sumfest. We want to fit it within the ­product to give our people options,” said Montague, who further stated that a major push is under way to expand the ­aviation sector.

According to the transport minister, while Prime Minister Andrew Holness promised prosperity in his manifesto ahead of the 2016 general election, the new energy in the aviation sector is a path to prosperity.

“Therefore, on the flying component, we want to make sure that when Mr (Godfrey) Dyer is going to a board meeting in Kingston, he now has four options: he can walk to Kingston, he can drive to Kingston, or he can take a bus into Kingston,” Montague said. “He will now be able to fly to Kingston.”

According to Montague, the Government will be doing all it can to attract additional airlines.

“We are moving full speed ahead for open skies (policy), so that any airline who wants to come, we can welcome them,” said Montague. “Aviation in Jamaica took a little nosedive, and I am pleased to say that the Government of Jamaica is moving full speed ahead to get back general aviation up and running.”