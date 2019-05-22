Government will not appeal NIDS court ruling, says Chuck

Justice Minister, Delroy Chuck, has announced that the government will not appeal the recent Constitutional Court ruling on the controversial National Identification and Registration Act (NIDS).

Chuck made the announcement a short while ago while speaking at a post Sectoral presentation press briefing at his ministry in St Andrew.

He disclosed that instructions have already been issued for the drafting of a new bill.

Chuck said the new bill should be tabled in Parliament by September with the intention of having it passed by November.

Last month, the court ruled that aspects of the controversial legislation are in violation of the Constitution and has declared the entire law null and void.

In delivering the judgment, Chief Justice Bryan Sykes said it was the unanimous decision of the Court that the mandatory requirement of NIDS for persons to submit biometric information is indeed a violation of the right to privacy, which is stipulated by the Constitution.

Sykes said it was the court's decision for the law to be struck down in its entirety because those aspects which did not infringe on the Constitutional rights of citizens were not enough to stand alone.

The court action was brought by People's National Party (PNP) General Secretary Julian Robinson on behalf of himself, his constituents in St Andrew South East, and the members of the PNP.

Robinson contended that various sections of the act are unconstitutional, and operate as violations to the rights of the citizens of Jamaica.

