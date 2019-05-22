Gov't to set up online platform for reporting unruly PPV drivers, other motorists

Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague, says an online page will be set up for members of the public to post photos and videos of unruly motorists, particularly operators of public passenger vehicles (PPV).

“Upload your clips so that the Transport Authority can take the requisite actions,” Montague said.

He noted that “these measures are not against the good taxi and bus drivers; it is against that one per cent that is problematic” while calling for PPV drivers to help in ridding the system of those who have no intention of changing.

Additionally, Montague disclosed that “very soon” video surveillance will be utilised to nab Jamaican drivers who disobey the road code.

The Minister was delivering the keynote address at the launch of the 2019 Jamaica Driver and Traffic Safety Expo at his Maxfield Avenue offices in St Andrew on where he expressed sorrow at the bus crash in Portland on Monday which took the life of a student and caused injuries to several others.

Montague commended members of the public and the police who rushed to the scene and transported the injured school children to hospital.

He noted that the Transport Authority is rolling out a training programme for PPV drivers to ensure that persons are “equipped for the task and can properly qualify for their badges and drive in the best interest of the public”.

Montague said that the Ministry is committed to continuing interventions to enhance road safety and reduce crashes, which have taken the lives of 171 Jamaicans since the start of the year and cost the country some $2 billion annually.

