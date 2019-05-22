Honey Bun fêtes 40 schools for Teachers’ Day

Honey Bun last week celebrated and encouraged educators across Jamaica with pastries on Teachers’ Day, May 8.

The initiative, dubbed Donuts for Teachers, kicked off at Rousseau Primary School, with teaching staff indulging in fresh-from-the-oven donut treats. John Mills Infant, Primary and Junior High School, a stone’s throw from the bakery, was among the 40 schools, from all five education zones, to receive treats.

“We are sending these boxes of donuts as a small gift for the unwavering servitude and contribution of teachers to the talent pool of our children, providing hope for a great Jamaican future,” noted CEO Michelle Chong in her Teachers’ Day message.

“For it is from you (teachers) that our children’s first passions are born. It is from you nurturing their creative skills that we have such a unique set of talents here in Jamaica,” Chong said.

Recognising Teachers

Principal of Rousseau Primary, Owen Speid, highlighted the significance of recognising teachers.

“Teaching is the mother of all the professions … and needs to be recognised because of the hard work they put in and the conditions under which they work. To observe a special day like Teachers’ Day shows us that we really appreciate the work they put in over the years,” said Speid.

Honey Bun has already heeded the call of Speid and has set its sights on extending the treat to the teaching staff in the more than 1,200 schools across the island, according to sales manager Antoinette Morgan-Burt.

“It’s an ambitious activation,” noted Morgan-Burt, “but ... we truly want to show our appreciation for our educators at every school across the island.”

Principal of John Mills Infant, Primary and Junior High, Jean Reid-Anderson, expressed her thanks to the organisation.

“On behalf of all of us teachers here at John Mills, thank you so much,” she said.