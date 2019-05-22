Sentencing of cops implicated in Vanessa Kirkland's murder further delayed

The sentencing of the three cops found guilty of manslaughter in relation to the 2012 death of 16-year-old Immaculate Conception High School student Vanessa Kirkland has been pushed back to Monday.

This is the third time that the sentencing has been delayed having previously been scheduled for April 5 and May 17.

The delay came as prosecutors were given more time to respond to submissions made by defence attorneys Peter Champagnie, Nadine Guy and Oswest Senior Smith.

Constables Andrewain Smith, Durvin Hayles and Anna-Kay Bailey were on February 8 found guilty of manslaughter by a seven-member jury in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

The court heard evidence that sometime after 9 o' clock on the night of March 20, 2012, Constables Bailey, Hayles and Smith drove on to Norman Lane in Kingston and opened fire on a blue Suzuki Swift motorcar parked along the left side of the road.

Kirkland, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was shot and killed.

There were six other occupants in the car.

Throughout the five-week trial, the cops maintained that they acted in self-defence claiming that they were fired upon by men who exited from the vehicle.

