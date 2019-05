Members of the Berger family handed over metal and plastic drums to their adopted school, Riverton Meadows Early Childhood Centre, at the school’s premises. Junior Rowe and cheerful grade-four students were on hand for the presentation. Sharing in the moment are members of Berger marketing team (from second left): Sasha Marsh, Julianne Walker and Dionne King. The drums will help to alleviate the water shortage plaguing the area and help with the school’s strong garbage-collection drive.