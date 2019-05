Financial adviser, at Sagicor Life, New Kingston, Granville Knight (left) recently presented a symbolic cheque to president of the University of Technology (UTech), Professor Stephen Vasciannie (right), on behalf of the 21st Annual Student Leadership Conference. They are joined by UTech Students’ Union President Kahlil Hutchinson. Sagicor Group Jamaica donated $300,000 towards the conference, which was held under the theme ‘Unleashing the Knight in you’.