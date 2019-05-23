Deaf Can! says yes to NCB mPOS on iOS

Deaf Can! the social enterprise that seeks to equip, engage and empower persons within the deaf community through its mobile cafés, has given two thumbs up to the National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCB)mPOS card reader that recently became available to business using iOS devices.

“Deaf Can! exists to equip deaf youth for life and work, while also providing viable employment and being able to accept card payments. Using our NCB mPOS has helped us to reach more customers and offer them a great end-to-end experience. This has also helped us to shed stereotypes of deaf people within the hearing community and show that the deaf really can do anything,” said Blake Widmer, co-founder of Deaf Can! Coffee.

The social enterprise is a main feature in NCB’s promotion of their mobile card reader and will be among the first to test the bank’s release of mPOS for iOS devices. They have joined the bank on an islandwide tour, offering free coffee inside NCB branches on select days to entrepreneurs who sign up for their mPOS devices.

“NCB is the only local bank offering an mPOS that is compatible with iOS devices and powered by world-leading EMV security technology, allowing Deaf Can! and all small businesses to securely accept all major debit and credit card payments anytime, anywhere, by simply connecting to any mobile phone or tablet,” said Gregory Peart, NCB sales manager.

“We launched in October 2018 with Android and have recently rolled out the iOS version in April 2019. We are committed to helping small businesses grow by providing solutions that are more secure, convenient and cost-effective,” he added.