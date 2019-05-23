Earth Today | Green Expo is back

JAMAICA’S PREMIER environmental expo, Green Expo, will return next month, following an eight-year hiatus.

This year, the focus of the event, which is to open on June 7, is on environmental innovation and hot topics, such as climate change adaptation and the recent plastic ban – together with a call for Jamaicans to renew their commitment to environmental care.

“We want to raise awareness and understanding of how to care for the environment, practise sustainable development and provide for positive environmental action,” said Dr Susan Otoukon, executive director at the Jamaica Conservation and Development Trust (JCDT), the organisation hosting the event.

Green Expo 2019, which will run until June 9, is being held at the National Arena and will showcase booths, displays and exhibitions from over 35 companies and government agencies.

The expo, first conceptualised in the 1990s, seeks to address the need for practical environmental education for sustainable development for the public. It aims to answer the questions: ‘What can I do for a better life (better environment)’ and ‘Where can I get what I need to do it?’

Booths number about 50, with some companies taking more than one. Exhibitions will open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the Friday and Saturday and 8 p.m. on the Sunday.

TAKES PRIDE In ENVIRONMENTAL CARE

Partners for the staging of Green Expo include Jamaica Energy Partners.

“Aside from our usual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, such as International Coastal Clean-Up Day, tree planting projects, supporting preservation of marine life, and sponsoring environmental campaigns and programmes, our company strives to operate in an environmentally sustainable way,” said Melissa Newman, communication specialist with Jamaica Energy Partners.

She added that the company takes pride in its role as ambassador for environmental care.

According to Newman, operationally, the company only utilises low-sulphur content fuel (heavy fuel oil). Additionally, it conducts annual stack emission monitoring, continuous ambient air quality monitoring, annual noise surveys and participates in mangrove reforestation.

Meanwhile, at the Green Expo, June 7 will be dedicated to children and will feature a Kiddies Pavilion with Hope Zoo, craft, quizzes and a career day for which registration is required because of limited space. Careers highlighted will include wildlife conservation, pollution control, information technology and geographic information systems.

Students in uniform and children aged under 12 will pay $200 to attend Green Expo.

“We also have something for the teachers as there is a session on conservation education,” said Otuokon, adding that the event will serve as a reminder that environmental care is everybody’s business.

“Think about yourself. Everybody wants a better life. The way to do that is to care for our environment,” she said.