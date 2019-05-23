Legal Aid Council provides help to 2,484 Jamaicans

Legal assistance was provided for 2,484 cases in the Parish Courts during the 2018/2019 Fiscal Year by the Legal Aid Council.

This represents a 17.3 per cent increase in Legal Aid Services in the Parish Courts from the previous Fiscal Year.

This was disclosed by Minister of Justice, Delroy Chuck, during his contribution to the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

“Legal aid representation was also provided for 2,821 persons who were unable to afford legal fees, through Duty Counsel Representation. We also provided legal aid to 385 persons living with a mental illness,” Chuck said.

He also informed that the Mobile Justice Unit has done its share of work, visiting 100 communities across Jamaica, with more than 3,000 residents receiving counsel as a result of these visits.

Meanwhile, Chuck said two additional mobile units will be commissioned by the end of the financial year.

The units are being funded by the Canadian Government.

