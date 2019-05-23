Let’s do more to protect our children – Davis

WESTERN BUREAU:

Residents of St James are being urged to be more proactive in protecting children from predators, especially in light of a number of recent highly publicised cases of child abuse and murder across the country.

Montego Bay Mayor Homer Davis made the call at a recent press conference at the St James Municipal Corporation, where he outlined the parish’s plan for today’s Labour Day, which is being observed under the theme ‘Child Safety ... It’s You, It’s Me, It’s All A We’.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that St James needs to step up in all areas to make sure that we seek to protect our children,” said Davis. “With what is happening to our children now in Jamaica, I think now is the opportune time for all of us, as Jamaicans, to make a concerted effort to protect our children from the predators that are out there.

“It’s not good when you look in the newspaper or listen to the radio and hear some of the things that are happening to our own children. We as adults need to protect our children more,” added Davis.

Since last month, the nation has been rocked by the murder of a number of children.

Davis also referenced the 2017 murder of 15-year-old Green Pond High School student Shineka Gray, whose body was found in bushes in the Irwin community three days after she went missing.

“We must not forget what took place in Irwin in recent years when that young schoolgirl from Green Pond High School was murdered,” said Davis. “For St James, we have had our dark period as it relates to our young people being abused, especially our young girls.”

