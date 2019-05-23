More than 700 projects registered for Labour Day

More than 700 projects have been registered with the Culture Ministry for Labour Day.

Portfolio Minister, Olivia Grange, says she expects that Jamaicans will volunteer at any of the projects across the island today.

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, will lead the main national project at the Papine High School in St Andrew.

The other national projects are at the Fair Prospect Primary School in Portland, the Holland Primary School in St Elizabeth and the Barrett Town All Age and John Rollins Primary School in St James.

This year, the theme for Labour Day is ‘Child Safety… it’s you, it’s me, it’s all ah we!’

Grange is encouraging Jamaicans to develop projects focused on keeping children safe in their communities, schools and on the roads.

Labour Day activities will culminate with a Praise and Worship concert at Emancipation Park beginning at 6:00 pm.

The concert will feature Jermaine Edwards, Chozenn, Sista Patt and Wayne Marshall, among others.

Admission is free.

