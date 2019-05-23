St Catherine siblings reported missing, police issue High Alert

The police have issued a High Alert for St Catherine siblings 10-year-old Roxanne Willie and 12-year-old Marlon Willie, both of Cockings Hill district, Guys Hill, who have been missing since yesterday morning.

Roxanne and Marlon are of dark complexion, slim build and are about 4 feet tall.

The Guys Hill Police report that they were last seen at home about 7:00 a.m.

Their mode of dress is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Roxanne and Marlon Willie is being asked to contact the Guys Hill Police at 876-994-3333, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

