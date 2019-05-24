Adjusted water supply schedule for Hope Pastures, St Andrew and environs

The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising residents of Hope Pastures and its environs in St Andrew that effective this Sunday it will be implementing an adjusted water supply schedule for the area.

Communities will receive water between 4:00 a.m and 6:00 p.m daily.

The NWC says the new regulation forms part of the overall adjustments that are being undertaken by the agency.

It says the change will remain in effect until conditions are more favourable for extended hours of water supply.

The NWC is assuring that every effort will be made to restore regular water supply in the shortest possible time.

