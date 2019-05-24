Building brand relationships keeps clients coming back

Offering discounts on purchases is a way to quickly draw customers into business places. Anytime you tell a customer that he can save money, you’re likely to get his attention. Discounts don’t only help shoppers; they also help businesses. From increased sales to improved reputation, discounts may be that one ingredient that can bring business success.

However, retaining customers from the ­promotion seems to be an issue for many businesses, as most clients need more than just a good experience to return. According to Adam Barakat, commercial director, Gustazos and Fangig – The Ticket Hub, starting a brand and getting clients coming in for the first time requires a lot of resources.

However, Barakat believes that when the clients finally step in, business ­owners should dedicate themselves into ­creating the best client experience and ­transform their encounters into long-term relationships.

“It is one thing for you to get traffic into your business, but the flip-side of that is to maintain the traffic. Business operators must create interactions between themselves and each and every one of their clients – and it’s always important to note that building brand relationships keeps your clients coming back again,” Barakat said.

Gustazos, a subsidiary of Social Media Group (Puerto Rico) in which the ICD Group owns a significant ­minority, is an e-commerce platform that offers customers up to 90 per cent discounts on hotels, attractions, restaurants, shows and more.

The company operates in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Panama, Canary Islands and more recently, Jamaica. In its relatively short history, it has captured a large and loyal customer following as a result of its easy-to-use platform and pointed customer focus.

Barakat said knowing your products and services is an essential sales skill that allows you to present the company’s benefits accurately and persuasively.

“Customers respond to enthusiastic sales staff who are passionate about their products and eager to share the benefits with them. Once you have mastered these techniques, whatever promotion you do for your business, you will begin to see these dividends paying for itself,” he said.

