Caribbean water sector stakeholders to develop resilience projects

Global Water Partnership-Caribbean (GWP-C) is convening a regional project development workshop at St George’s University in Grenada from May 27-29.

The workshop, which is being staged in partnership with the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (CCCCC), is titled ‘An Approach to Develop a Regional Water Sector Programme for Building Resilience to Climate Change’.

The focus of the three-day event is to strengthen the capacity of Caribbean water utilities and government ministries with responsibility for water resources management in developing climate-resilient proposals with the objective of preparing a Regional Water Sector Programme for the submission to the Green Climate Fund (GCF). More than 20 representatives from 10 Caribbean countries will participate in the regional workshop.

These countries include Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, St Kitts-Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent & the Grenadines, and The Bahamas.

The workshop will provide participants with knowledge on the GCF and funding opportunities as well as introduce them to the GCF concept note and funding proposal template. Additionally, stakeholders will be able to identify priority activities and actions for the water sector and utilities in the Caribbean. This would feed into identifying next steps to further develop the regional programme for approval by the GCF.

The importance of the workshop cannot be overstated as Caribbean small island developing states are some of the most vulnerable nations to the impact of climate change, with water scarcity ranking as the most critical resource under threat. Addressing this existential threat requires urgent action to mitigate its long-term impacts and accessing funding to do so is urgently needed.

GWP-C’s mission is to support Caribbean countries in the sustainable management of their water resources, while the CCCCC, as a regional entity accredited by the GCF, has the mandate to coordinate the Caribbean’s response to climate change. This collaboration between GWP-C and CCCCC, therefore, presents a combination of knowledge and experience to foster building climate resilience in the Caribbean water sector, the ultimate objective being to make Caribbean water secure.

