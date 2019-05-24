Companies pumped for Jamaica Moves ‘Corporate Challenge’

The Jamaica Moves campaign continues its battle against non-communicable diseases (NCDs) with its Get Moving Corporate Challenge. This marks the third circuit of the challenge, with 15 companies eager to be part of the campaign’s mission to create a happier, healthier country. The challenge uses friendly competition in 5k and 10k races to encourage r staff to become active and lead a healthier lifestyle. Each company earns points when they participate, and the companies and individuals with the most points at the end of the circuit will be the Challenge Champions.

The companies battling for the top spot are Restaurants of Jamaica (KFC Jamaica and Pizza Hut Jamaica), Jamaica Broilers Group Ltd (Best Dressed Chicken), the National Health Fund, Derrimon Trading Co Ltd, Rainforest Seafoods, FLOW Jamaica, Advanced Integrated Systems, Sagicor Group Ltd, the Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority, Wisynco, Main Event Entertainment Group Ltd., itelBPO Smart Solutions, the Tourism Enhancement Fund, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA).

The challenge officially kicked off on Sunday, May 20, at the Food for the Poor 5K Walk/Run at Emancipation Park, New Kingston. Several participants along the race route excitedly expressed their team spirit and friendly rivalry. An employee of the Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority stated, “Our company has always been big on wellness and health, and I’m proud to be a participant of this walk/run.” A pleased walker from the Ministry of Health and Wellness shared: “The 5k walks have done a lot for me. I’m coming down from 230 pounds to 203.”

Others, such as a member from team SERHA, were less competitive: “It’s quite challenging; I haven’t done this in a while. I will win on my own time.” Other company members were enthusiastic about returning for another year of the challenge. A participant from Flow shared, “This is Flow’s second year in the Jamaica Moves corporate challenge. Last year, we did very well, we came in the top five, and this year, we plan to kick some major butt! We’re coming for Rainforest, we’re coming for everyone. It’s a good initiative to get all the staff involved and to keep Jamaica moving.”

Said to a Sagicor team member: “Sagicor is always into fitness and health. It’s always very good to get up and run. Jamaica Moves is doing something awesome; get on board everybody!”

A member from team Wisynco proclaimed: “We started preparation three weeks ago because we’re going to bring it to the corporate challenge!”

PREVIOUS CHAMPION

An eager representative from last year’s reigning champion, Rainforest Seafoods, said, “Last year, we did a great job. We came first! This year, hopefully, we’re going to take it again.”

The competition spans May 19 to July 14, with the remaining races being the Tru-Juice Cross Country 5K (on June 2 in Bog Walk, St Catherine), the Everyone’s A Winner with Best Dressed Chicken 5K and 10K (on Fathers’ Day, June 16, at Hope Botanical Gardens), the School’s Out 5K (Venue to be announced) and the Welcome to Kingston 5K (on July 14 on the Kingston waterfront). Recognitions include the Corporate Challenge Champion, Company Spirit Award, male champion and ‘female champion’.

The programme hopes to reduce NCDs by 25 per cent by the year 2025 through healthy-lifestyle education and increased physical activity.