FanGig revolutionises ticket sales

Tired of standing in long lines to purchase tickets for an event that you just ­cannot afford to miss? Fun is just a click away! Adam Barakat and his team at Gustazos have partnered with FanGig-The Ticket Hub, giving persons the option to purchase tickets for their favourite events from the comfort of their homes or offices.

More than a ticket-selling digital platform, FanGig will create a white-label-event-first, holistic tool that can market all kinds of events. They can create a completely new website, or their services can be integrated seamlessly into existing websites. In both cases, it will be an easier and friendlier user experience.

According to Chelsea Murray, general manager, FanGig Jamaica, customers can shop at FanGig with confidence. “We have partnered with Authorize.Net, a leading payment gateway since 1996, to accept credit cards and electronic cheque payments safely and securely for our customers.

The Authorize.Net payment gateway manages the complex routing of sensitive customer information through the electronic cheque and credit card-processing networks,” Murray said.

“The company adheres to strict industry standards for payment processing, including 128-bit Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) technology for secure internet protocol (IP) transactions, industry-leading encryption hardware and software methods, and security protocols to protect customer information,” she added.

FanGig is a unique virtual box office that collects data and optimises digital marketing efforts to maximise sales. They work to meet the demands of today’s savvy and social media-oriented fans around the world.

The app is available Google Play Store and the app Store. There is also a live push notification system that provides updates regarding an event. “With the ease and convenience of the App, mobile tickets can be stored in one place for redemption at the venue, including fast-pasts entry to the event,” Murray said.

With more than 100 events to date since its launch in Jamaica in January, Murray said the product continues to revolutionise ticket sales and event experiences in Jamaica.

For these events, Gustazos offers VIP tickets or two-for-one options; however, when these are sold out or persons are not ­interested in the discounts, they can go to FanGig for regularly priced tickets.

