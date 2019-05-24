Here comes the rain...Trough to bring heavy showers into Monday

Sections of the island will experience a welcomed relief from dry conditions this weekend into Monday.

The Meteorological Service Division is reporting that a persistent Trough across Jamaica and the central Caribbean is to being showers, which may be heavy at times, over the period.

Projections are for periods of showers and thunderstorms to affect sections of most parishes especially during the afternoons.

Fishers and other marine operators are urged to exercise caution as sea conditions will deteriorate in the vicinity of showers and thunderstorms.

24-HOUR FORECAST

This Morning… Generally cloudy, with isolated showers across sections of northern and southeastern parishes.

This Afternoon… Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across sections of central and western parishes and hilly inland areas elsewhere.

Tonight… Mostly cloudy.

3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Saturday: Isolated morning showers eastern parishes. Scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy morning. Scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes.

Monday: Partly cloudy morning. Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.