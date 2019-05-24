Jamaica Broilers launches internal Jamaica Moves Corporate Challenge

Jamaica Moves Corporate Challenger Jamaica Broilers, through their brand The Best Dressed Chicken, recently launched its internal wellness programme, Commit To Fit, on Global Move For Health Day (May 10).

The launch, held at the companys group office, came days after Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton announced that the Government would be increasing its collaboration with corporate companies as they seek to lead a wellness agenda that focuses on workplace employee/employer wellness engagement, which includes encouraging healthy consumption habits, physical activity and regular check-ups.

VALUABLE ASSET

Speaking at the launch, Senior Vice-President of Operations and Finance Ian Parsard, shared that Jamaica Broilers’ most valuable asset is their employees, therefore it is in the company’s best interest to invest in activities that will support their overall health and wellness.

“Any investment in our people, our staff, is the best investment any company can ever make and so we dubbed our in-house fitness programme at Jamaica Broilers as ‘JB FIT ’, which will provide our employees with activities that will increase overall productivity.”

Adding to his remarks, Relationship Manager Cordia Panton-Williams explained that JB Fit is the company’s commitment to a healthier Jamaica.

“Through this programme, we will provide employees with access to healthy recipes, exercise programmes, and to a support group that encourages you to be your best self as we commit to be fit.”

STRONG LEADERSHIP

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton, who was also in attendance, applauded the Jamaica Broilers Group for showing leadership as a company.

“It really is through good and strong leadership that a company can excel in business, as well as in good human relationships. JB is one such company that is following suit in pushing for preventative health and overall wellness, which in the long run will benefit everyone involved, as happy and healthy employees make life great again.”

Jamaica Broilers, through their flagship brand The Best Dressed Chicken, is also a challenger in the Jamaica Moves Get Moving corporate Challenge, which will see them competing against other Corporate companies over the next three months.