Our Sons - A fun, interactive session for teen boys

B3 Parenting will on Saturday, June 15, launch the second installment of Our Sons – a fun and interactive session for teen boys. As part of its mandate to mould, nurture and positively shape the lives of boys from a wide cross section of socio-economic backgrounds, the team will again embark on a mission to connect in the most relatable and impactful way with boys aged 13-19 years. The event, which remains free to registered attendees, will feature motivational guidance, six-a-side football, giveaways, refreshments and entertainment.

“Last year, there was overwhelming support, and this year, we want to increase that momentum. We have improved the programme to be able to better connect with the boys. This year, our theme is ‘Believe the Ball’ as we seek to reach our boys through football. Sports, football especially, is a very effective and fun way to impart life lessons, and that is our goal this year. With a ball, any outcome is possible, and surprises can occur in sports, just like in real life. But chances for success increase when we plan, prepare and practice,” shared Michelle Gordon, event curator and parenting Consultant, as she explained the purpose behind the event.

Slated for Ballaz Liberty Park in Kingston, the event, set to run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature inspirational video messages from international mid-fielder Raheem Sterling, multi-Olympic 100m world champion Yohan Blake, world champion and world record holder Usain Bolt, and YouTube sensation Young don, the Sauce God. Andre Virtue, director of the Ballaz Football Academy, and Sean Williams, international sports leadership trainer, have been identified as motivational speakers for the event.

GUIDING YOUNG BOYS

“This event is for our sons, about our sons. There is a need globally, and certainly here in Jamaica, for significant attention to be given to young boys as they navigate arguably the most difficult years of their lives. In order to ensure they are engaged positively and experience positive role models, events like these are necessary. We have engaged Sean Williams and Andre Virtue as our motivational speakers for the day and are confident this will provide a well-rounded experience,” continued Gordon.

Registration is now open via eventbrite.com and will remain so until June 12, 2019.

To register, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/oursons-2019-registration.

Sagicor, the Office of the Children’s Advocate, Creative Media and Events, Phase 3, Ballaz Academy and Aldor Candies, are sponsors of Our Sons 2019.